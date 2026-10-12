Bizarre X-ray scan leads TSA officers to flight passenger’s illegal stash

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A passenger’s trip through airport security lines took an unexpected turn after TSA officers noticed something unusual hidden inside a piece of computer equipment.

The unidentified passenger was going through security at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona when a TSA officer spotted on the X-ray machine an unusual mass and wiring inside an Apple Mac mini desktop computer.

A closer inspection revealed suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and ketamine concealed inside the manipulated computer, the TSA said in an Oct. 9 release.

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Lead TSA Officer Logan Stortz made the initial discovery while screening the passenger’s carry-on bag. At first, he suspected the unusual image might be part of an internal TSA test.

“Initially, I thought this might be a test run by one of the many levels of testing teams within TSA,” Stortz said. “When I found out it was drugs, I was very surprised.”

TSA Officer Isaiah Martinez Jr. then searched the carry-on and consulted with Stortz about the suspicious computer.

“I was in shock, noticed something was awry and immediately notified a supervisor,” Martinez said.

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The officers’ concerns grew as they examined the computer more closely.

A second screening revealed a mass beneath a concealed area and additional signs of tampering, according to TSA.

An explosives specialist then examined the computer and discovered plastic-wrapped material inside, including a crystallized substance and an orange pill-like item.

“I stopped all procedures at that point,” said TSA explosives specialist Robert Rosas Perez II.

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Officers called law enforcement to the checkpoint, where preliminary field-testing indicated the substances included suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and ketamine, TSA said.

Phoenix police arrested the passenger, whose identity was not released in the agency’s account.

“The way this was concealed was unusual,” Supervisory TSA Officer Emily Price said.

Despite the unusual hiding place, Perez said attempts to bring illegal or prohibited items through airport security may happen more frequently than travelers realize.

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“This is probably not as uncommon as the public might think,” he said.

“Every day, passengers attempt to bring illicit, illegal, prohibited or suspected illegal items through security checkpoints.”

“This is probably not as uncommon as the public might think.”

TSA noted that its primary responsibility at checkpoints is to detect weapons, explosives and other threats to aviation, rather than enforce drug laws.

When officers encounter suspected illegal drugs during screening, they notify law enforcement.

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Fox News Digital reached out to TSA for further comment.

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