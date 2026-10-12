ENA, Australian Partners Expand Access to Trauma Nursing Education

Association partners with two companies to teach Trauma Nursing Core Course

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Emergency Nurses Association has established two new education partners to expand opportunities for nurses in Australia to advance their training in providing care to trauma patients.

Advanced Life Support Training and Coast Resuscitation Group have added ENA’s Trauma Nursing Core Course to their education offerings for nurses, paramedics and other health care providers.

“TNCC provides nurses and paramedics with a structured, systematic approach to trauma assessment and management that translates directly into improved patient outcomes,” said Steven Baldwin, Coast Resuscitation Group director and cofounder. “Including this course was a natural extension of our existing Advanced Life Support.”

Coast Resuscitation Group was founded by two registered nurses with experience in critical care, trauma, pediatrics, maternity and clinical education to offer Advanced Life Support training in the Gold Coast and Northern New South Wales.

ALST owner Patrick Morton said TNCC meets a demand for nurse-specific trauma education and complements the advanced life support and resuscitation courses ALST already provides in Australia.

“As an emergency nurse, I know that there is really limited access to formal, recognized trauma education, especially education which is designed and structured for nurses,” Morton said. “TNCC provides a practical, hands-on and patient-centered approach, focusing on the fundamentals of nursing assessment, relevant pathophysiology, prioritization and nursing interventions to build confidence in caring for trauma patients.” ALST, based in Canberra, provides education throughout Australia.

TNCC, currently in its ninth edition, was launched in 1986, to help nurses build their confidence and competence in providing trauma patient care through evidence-based, standardized education. More than 70,000 nurses have successfully completed the course over the past four decades, thanks to several translations and verified instructors who deliver the courses in the U.S. and abroad.

“When ENA developed TNCC, it created a gold-standard for preparing emergency department nurses to care for trauma patients,” said ENA President Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC. “Working with qualified education partners like ALST and Coast Resuscitation Group means it will reach even more nurses who want to advance their clinical and critical-thinking expertise to deliver better care.”

Both ALST and Coast Resuscitation Group will be representing ENA and sharing information about TNCC at the Australia and New Zealand Trauma Society’s Trauma Conference in Sydney Oct. 16-17.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org .

ENA Media Contact:

Paige Fumo Fox

Communications and Media Relations Manager

847.460.4042

paige.fumofox@ena.org

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