Jane and Shane’s Tomato Sour

Ingredients

Finger lime pearls, tomato powder and amaretto, to serve

Lemon viburnum leaves, to decorate

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

Tomato mascarpone gelato

1kg vine ripened roma tomatoes

100g caster sugar

300g mascarpone

125ml milk

Meringue nests

3 egg whites

165g caster sugar

1 tsp white vinegar

1 tbs peppercorns, crushed

Strawberry amaretto jam

1kg strawberries, hulled, halved

220g caster sugar

100ml amaretto

Pinch sea salt

Tomato Sour Credit: MKR

Method

To make gelato, first peel tomatoes. Use a small sharp knife to cut out core at top of tomato, then cut a cross in the base. Place in a bowl of boiling water for 30 seconds until skin starts to split. Drain and place in a bowl of iced water to cool. Drain. Peel. Place peeled tomatoes in a medium saucepan. Use a stick blender to blend until smooth. Stir in sugar. Place pan over medium heat. Bring to a boil. Simmer, stirring, for 5 mins. Transfer to a bowl. Add mascarpone and milk. Stir to combine. Refrigerate, covered, for 2 hours or until cold. Transfer to an ice cream machine. Churn according to manufacturer’s instructions. Preheat oven to 120C. Line a large oven tray with baking paper. To make meringue nests, beat egg whites with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gradually add sugar, beating until mixture is thick and glossy and sugar has dissolved. Stir in vinegar and peppercorns. Spoon or pipe mixture onto prepared tray in six mounds, making an indent in the centre of each one for the filling. Bake for 1 hour or until dry and crisp. Cool in oven with door slightly ajar. To make jam, place strawberries into a large heavy-based wide saucepan. Add the sugar and stir to combine. Set aside for 15 mins for the sugar to begin dissolving. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 25-30 mins or until thick and jammy. Stir in the amaretto and salt. Set aside to cool completely. Place meringue nests in serving glasses and top with strawberry amaretto jam and finger lime pearls. Sprinkle with tomato powder and top with a quenelle of gelato. Drizzle with amaretto. Decorate with viburnum leaves.

Source