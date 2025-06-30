DC Charity Foundation and Po Leung Kuk Make History: Setting a World Record in the Most People in an Ink Brush Passing Relay

HONG KONG, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DC Charity Foundation, in collaboration with the Po Leung Kuk, has successfully shattered the World Record for the “Most People in an Ink Brush Passing Relay” at the “Dancing Water Drops” art exhibition held at Tamar Park Hong Kong.

The event brought together prominent figures, including Mr. Chris Tang, Secretary for Security, Dr. Ko Wing-man and Dr. Lam Ching-choi, members of the Executive Council, renowned contemporary artist Xu Bei Hong’s daughter, celebrated pianist Ms. Xu Fang Fang, and Po Leung Kuk’s Director Ms. Carmen Choi, along with teachers and students from affiliated schools. Together, they completed an impressive 600-meter-long water dragon scroll using traditional brush painting techniques, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Dong Jiang water supply to Hong Kong.

Initiated by Mr. Simon Ma, founder of the DC Charity Foundation and a distinguished artist, this collaborative effort aims to promote cultural education and teamwork among youth through traditional brush and ink art. Participants included primary school students from Po Leung Kuk, who, under the guidance of artists, engaged in the ink brush painting relay to depict the dragon, symbolizing the spirit of “weathering storms together and moving forward with determination.”

World Records official adjudicator Ms. Xiong Wen was present to witness and confirm the achievement, announcing that the event involved 259 participants, surpassing the previous record and establishing the largest brush painting relay in the world. Mr. Simon Ma remarked, “Dong Jiang water is the lifeblood of Hong Kong, nourishing this land for 60 years. Today, through art and education, we remind the younger generation of the importance of this gratitude. The students not only learned about traditional culture but also practiced values of mutual support and perseverance through collective creation.”

Ms. Carmen Choi, Director of Po Leung Kuk, added, “This event is not only a celebration of art but also a manifestation of Po Leung Kuk’s mission to educate the young, nurture their morality, pass on the cultural inheritance, and bring goodness to the community.”

Media Enquires

Integrated Publicity Services Limited

Peter Wong | peter@ipshkg.com | (852) 2890 7330