Point to point leisure airline model has not made money since 2020, says Barclays’ Brandon Oglenski

Brandon Oglenski, Barclays senior airlines analyst, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss a potential bailout of Spirit Airlines, mergers and acquisitions in the industry and much more.
04:13
Thu, Apr 23 20261:49 PM EDT
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Brandon Oglenski, Barclays senior airlines analyst, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss a potential bailout of Spirit Airlines, mergers and acquisitions in the industry and much more.
04:13
Thu, Apr 23 20261:49 PM EDT
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