Ddrops® Brings Medical Experts from Damansara Specialist Hospital and Motherhood.com.my Together in Malaysia for Science-Backed Vitamin D Forum

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ddrops® brought together Damansara Specialist Hospital, recognised among the World’s Best Hospitals (2026) powered by Statista, and Motherhood.com.my, Malaysia’s #1 trusted parenting platform, for a health education forum focused on translating science-backed vitamin D insights into practical, evidence-led guidance for Malaysian families.



Ddrops® × Damansara Specialist Hospital × Motherhood.com.my

The forum featured two expert-led medical sessions from Damansara Specialist Hospital, followed by in-depth interviews that extended the discussion from general awareness to clinical decision-making. Dr. Rakhee Yadav, Consultant Paediatrician, presented “Vitamin D Essentials: Building Lifelong Foundations for Children’s Growth, Immunity & Development.” In her interview, she examined why abundant sunshine does not always translate into adequate vitamin D status in children. Dr. Nur Hafizah Amom, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, led “The Sunshine Vitamin: More Important Than You Think.” Her interview explored how vitamin D should be considered from preconception through pregnancy and postpartum care. Together, the two interviews provided complementary clinical perspectives on risk assessment, appropriate supplementation and testing, while highlighting the importance of continuity between maternal and child health across different stages of life.

At the heart of the forum was a principle that has long shaped the Ddrops® brand: science matters when it can be made simple and practical for families. Insights from medical experts and trusted parenting voices addressed common misconceptions about vitamin D, from absorption to supplementation. For today’s families, the discussion highlighted the need for evidence-based solutions that make effective nutritional care easier to incorporate into family life.

Beyond the medical sessions, healthcare experts, parenting key opinion leaders and parents came together to explore topics ranging from preconception nutrition and supplement literacy to newborn care and digital health decision-making, fostering meaningful exchanges and giving parents new perspectives on health, nutrition and modern parenting.

The forum highlighted an evolving approach to children’s health among Malaysian families: parents are increasingly seeking authoritative knowledge to navigate a complex nutritional landscape with greater confidence. For Ddrops®, this reinforces the brand’s mission—to bring science-led parenting closer to families through meaningful education and collaboration across the health and parenting ecosystem. As Ddrops® continues to grow in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, the brand remains committed to delivering science-led, high-quality and convenient nutritional solutions that make science-backed nutrition a natural part of family life, supporting healthier choices at every stage of life.

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