DoH, USCF and IGI Explore Establishing the World’s first-of-their kind Centres for Genome Surgery

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, has announced a landmark partnership with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) to explore the establishment of the world’s first-of-their-kind centres for genome surgery in Abu Dhabi and California. Formalised during a strategic visit to the United States, the collaboration seeks to accelerate the Emirate’s efforts to lead in genomic medicine and advance personalised genetic therapy, transforming the future of healthcare delivery for the global community.



Genome surgery is an experimental medical technique aimed at modifying or replacing faulty genes within cells to treat or prevent diseases. This is achieved through personalised genetic therapies or by using advanced technologies such as CRISPR, which can be tailored specifically to each patient based on their unique genetic mutations.

These new centres would enable the diagnosis and correction of severe genetic conditions as early as possible to improve outcomes. Leveraging CRISPR-based technologies, the Centres would offer customised, genome-guided interventions that have the potential to transform patient outcomes and redefine the future of healthcare.

H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, commented: “This collaboration reflects Abu Dhabi’s determination to pioneer real-world applications of advanced science. Partnering with UCSF and IGI, one of the world’s most respected institutions in gene therapy, would accelerate our ability to integrate genome-guided care into our healthcare system, creating an unprecedented opportunity to correct genetic conditions early in life, prevent chronic disease progression and reduce long-term healthcare costs”.

By combining Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and genomic data capabilities with UCSF’s global leadership in pediatric and fetal therapy and IGI’s cutting-edge research in gene editing, the partnership would drive the development and delivery of innovative, real-world solutions for patients with early-onset, severe, rare and inherited diseases.

Dr. Tippi MacKenzie, Director of the UCSF Broad Stem Cell Center, at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), said: “This is an extraordinary time to be in medicine, when we have the opportunity to develop life-saving therapies for patients with severe genetic conditions. We are excited by the possibility of developing mirrored programs that coalesce multidisciplinary expertise and link the myriad steps between diagnosing a genetic disease and developing and implementing a safe genome surgery strategy.”

The collaboration would also prioritise building national expertise by training a new generation of Emirati professionals in genomic surgery and clinical innovation. By intervening early in life-threatening or debilitating conditions, the initiative would build capacity to support families, reduce dependence on lifelong treatments, and ease pressure on the healthcare system, cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for advanced genomic care and life sciences innovation.

Dr. Fyodor Urnov, Professor of Molecular Therapeutics at the University of California, Berkeley, and Director of the IGI-Danaher Beacon for CRISPR Cures, said: “This year marks a landmark achievement for science and medicine of a CRISPR gene-editing therapeutic designed and administered on-demand to an infant with a severe inborn error of metabolism in record time. The mission of the Innovative Genomics Institute as defined by its founder, Jennifer Doudna, winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize for CRISPR gene editing, is to make it the standard of medical care, no matter where such a child is born. The IGI’s deep partnership with Danaher that made an enabling contribution to the on-demand gene edit earlier this year provides an outstanding technological and manufacturing foundation for scaling such therapeutic approaches. We are honored to partner with world-leading clinical expertise at UCSF to explore how we may ultimately expand CRISPR on demand to children living with severe genetic diseases in the UAE.”

This exploratory partnership aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision to embed genomics into public health and drive a shift toward personalised and preventive care. Central to this effort is the Emirati Genome Programme, which has sequenced over 800,000 genomes to date, to create one of the most diverse national databases globally. The programme has enabled key initiatives such as the national pharmacogenomics reporting system (PGx), with over 160,000 reports now available to help tailor treatment plans based on individual genetic profiles. Additional milestones include the integration of genetic testing into the Premarital Screening Programme, the launch of the Newborn Genetic Screening Programme, and the development of the Emirati Reference Genome platform. These efforts are supported by the upskilling of over 100 Emirati physicians in genomic medicine and counselling through advanced training initiatives, strengthening local expertise in this critical field.

