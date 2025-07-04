China’s Screen Lights Up for the World as 2025 SCO Film Festival Kicks off in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from iChongqing – The 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Film Festival opened on Wednesday night at Yongchuan Technology Studio, marking China’s return as host after seven years. More than 1,500 delegates and filmmakers from SCO countries gathered to celebrate cinema’s power to bridge cultures and inspire new stories.



The opening ceremony of the 2025 SCO Film Festival.

Bridging Cultures and Innovation

With the theme “Technology & Film • Charm of the SCO,” this year’s festival spotlights both cinematic achievements and technological innovation among SCO member states. As the largest regional organization by area and population, the SCO brings together a rich cultural landscape, making the festival a key platform for cross-cultural dialogue.

Ten prominent Chinese actors—including Yan Ni, Elaine Zhong, and Victoria Song—served as “Ambassadors of Light and Shadow,” presenting 48 outstanding films from SCO nations. During the ceremony, camellia flowers, a symbol of Chongqing, were given to visiting filmmakers.

The festival opened with the film “Bazaar Celebration,” set in Kashgar. Director and actor Abdukerim Abliz highlighted the universal themes of love, family, and community. Along with “Endless Journey,” “Bazaar Celebration” will compete for this year’s Golden Camellia Award, representing Chinese cinema.

Reflections from Celebrated Actors

Promotional ambassador Zhang Ziyi looked back on filming “House of Flying Daggers” in Yongchuan, calling it a career milestone. She praised the growth of Chinese cinema and its openness to global collaboration.

Karry Wang, the youth ambassador of SCO Film Festival 2025 and Chongqing native, expressed pride in his hometown hosting filmmakers from around the world. Actor Hu Jun shared his experience working on the China-Kazakhstan film “The Composer,” a tale of friendship across borders.

The event also honored 94-year-old film translator Dai Guangxi for his lifelong dedication to bringing SCO films to Chinese audiences.

A Celebration of Art and Unity

The opening ceremony featured performances by over a hundred artists from SCO countries, including a joint Chinese-Kazakh rendition of the piano concerto “Yellow River.” Russian singer Nyusha made her China debut, and leading Chinese singers performed beloved movie themes. The evening closed with orchestral and ballet pieces, folk dances, and a moving chorus of “Auld Lang Syne,” celebrating the unifying power of art.

Bringing together films, perspectives, and creative partnerships, the festival highlights the technological and cultural vibrancy of the SCO, once again connecting Chongqing—and China’s screen—to the world.

For more, please visit https://www.ichongqing.info/

