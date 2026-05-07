Brisbane Lions youngster Koby Evans apologises after accepting hefty ban for homophobic slur

Brisbane Lions youngster Koby Evans has apologised for “unacceptable” language after accepting a four-match ban for a homophobic slur.

7NEWS chief AFL reporter Mitch Cleary revealed Evans was under investigation for a slur stemming from the VFL match on the weekend.

The AFL concluded their investigation on Thursday with Evans receiving a four-match ban. The sanction was shorter than the standard five matches because he self reported and accepted responsibility.

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The 18-year-old apologised multiple times in the aftermath of the incident, including on the field and after the game.

“My language was totally unacceptable, I’m disappointed in myself, and apologise to the LGBTQI+ community and our club,” Evans said in a statement on Thursday.

“I knew as soon as it came out of my mouth, that I’d made a bad mistake and this language is unacceptable on or off the field.”

Brisbane CEO Sam Graham said the club was disappointed, but will continue to support the youngster.

“Our club is committed to being an inclusive environment where everyone feels respected and able to belong, including players, staff, members and fans,” he said.

“Koby has addressed his teammates and through this situation has been upfront with the club and AFL about this matter.

“We recognise that Koby is at the beginning of his career and we will work with him to provide the necessary support and education, to ensure he understands the impact words can have on people”

During the period of suspension, Evans will undertake LGBTQI+ inclusion education, delivered by subject matter experts.

Evans was drafted with pick 38 in last year’s AFL draft and has played five VFL matches with the Lions.

This latest investigation comes just two weeks after the completion of St Kilda forward Lance Collard’s own homophobic slur saga.

Collard was given a nine-match sanction (two games suspended) by an AFL disciplinary tribunal.

After appealing the outcome, the Saints had Collard’s ban reduced to a four-match sanction (two games suspended) by the AFL Appeals Board.

It was Collard’s second homophobic slur ban in the space of three seasons. He was given a six-match ban in 2024.

Since the start of 2024, Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson (three matches), Gold Coast’s Wil Powell (five matches), West Coast’s Jack Graham (four matches), Sydney’s Riak Andrews (five matches) and Adelaide’s Izak Rankine (four matches) have also received bans for homophobic slurs.

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