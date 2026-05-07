AirAsia CEO on optimizing its fleet with record Airbus deal

Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A, talks about the AirAsia’s latest order deal with France’s Airbus, and explains how the addition of A220s will help streamline and expand the airline’s network.
05:35
4 hours ago
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Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A, talks about the AirAsia’s latest order deal with France’s Airbus, and explains how the addition of A220s will help streamline and expand the airline’s network.
05:35
4 hours ago
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