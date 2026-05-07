Rare Watches Spark Frenzied Interest in FutureGrail’s May Auction

ABU DHABI, UAE, GENEVA and SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The world’s watch collecting community is poised for a special sale this week, as once-in-a-lifetime timepieces go up for auction with FutureGrail. The renowned auction house is anticipating a bidding frenzy for extremely rare vintage timepieces. The sale features ‘one-of-one’ Patek Philippe references, exquisite pendant watches from Vacheron Constantin, rare Audemars Piguet pocket watches and sought-after Rolex models.



Lot 23 — Patek Philippe Ref. 2549/1J – 1954 Patek Philippe Ref. 2549/1J “Turtle Lugs” in 18-carat yellow gold with silver guilloché tropical dial, one of only eight known examples

Rolex by George Daniels

Enthusiasts will be drawn to Lot 33, a special Oyster Perpetual ‘Datejust’ reference by George Daniels, the famed English horologist who is widely regarded as one of the greatest watchmakers of all time.



Lot 33 — Rolex Datejust with George Daniels co-axial escapement – Rolex Datejust Ref. 16220 co-axial escapement by George Daniels, circa 1988

Ultra-rare Audemars Piguet pocket watch

One stunning item is a ‘Triple Complication’ Art Deco pocket watch, made by Audemars Piguet for retailer E. Gübelin in 1911. There are only ten known examples, with the only other 18-carat white gold reference last appearing at auction in 1990. Bids could go higher than the conservative range of $200,000 – $400,000.

Unique, exquisite Patek Philippe timepieces

Potentially the biggest draw is an extremely rare 1954 Patek Philippe ‘Turtle Lugs’ (Ref. 2549/1J), with silver guilloché (decoratively engraved) dial with ‘tropical’ patina. This is one of only eight known examples, with a beautiful case manufactured by Markowski. Its ‘Turtle Lugs’ refers to curved extensions that resemble flippers. It represents a true ‘Grail’ for collectors.

Other Patek Philippe highlights:

Unique Patek Philippe Ref. 3589/90G ‘Ellipse d’Or’ (Golden Ellipse) in 18-carat white gold, with diamonds and a black onyx dial

The world’s only 1995 Patek Philippe Ref. 4700/160J with yellow gold vertical ‘tramé’ (ribbed dial), with diamond and ruby setting

A 1955 Reference 2526 G HB (2 nd series) white-gold and diamond round wristwatch with silver ‘tropical’ dial

series) white-gold and diamond round wristwatch with silver ‘tropical’ dial A limited-edition ‘World Time Moon’ (Reference 5575 G – 001) made for the watchmaker’s 175th anniversary.

“Our May auction represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors to own some of the world’s rarest timepieces. Many of these watches may not be seen at auction again for a generation,” said Ali Nael, FutureGrail CEO.

Several auction timepieces feature in Nael’s book ‘My Dream Collection’.

FutureGrail is one of the world’s leading auction houses for exceptional timepieces, with a museum in Singapore and expanding global presence in Switzerland and the UAE.

FutureGrail’s May Online Auction runs 9th to 12th May at www.futuregrail.com/auctions. Buyer and seller premiums – 6% of the hammer.

Jon Ivan-Duke , +971 58 285 7333, jon@dukemir.com

Jay Kau, +6017-9088 978 , jay@futuregrail.com

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