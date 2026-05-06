SwitchBot Launches the SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan

TOKYO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of its SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan, a smart air circulator built for flexible everyday use. Designed to work as both a desk fan and a standing fan, it combines quiet performance, portable battery power, smart control, and fast room circulation in one device.



SwitchBot Circulator Fan

Flexible Placement for Everyday Use

The SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan features three height settings of 47.3 cm (18.6 in), 73.6 cm (29.0 in), and 100 cm (39.4 in), along with a built-in rechargeable 2400mAh battery that delivers up to 28 hours of runtime in Baby Mode. It can also be powered with a portable battery pack using a USB-C, making it easier to move between different spaces around the home without being tied to a wall outlet. The fan also includes a built-in night light with two brightness levels for gentler use at night.

Quiet Performance and Fast Room Circulation

Powered by SwitchBot SilenTech™ and a high-performance DC brushless motor, the fan runs at noise levels as low as 22 dB in Baby Mode while delivering air speeds of up to 6.1 m/s. It is designed to circulate bedroom air in as little as 3 minutes, its 90° automatic left-right oscillation and 100° vertical adjustment help move air more evenly throughout the room. With a rated power of 24W, it also offers an energy-efficient solution for everyday home comfort.

Smart Control Across Platforms

When paired with a SwitchBot Matter-Enabled Hub, the fan can be used with Apple Home and Home Assistant. It also supports voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, while the SwitchBot App allows users to adjust fan speed from 1–100% and set timers with finer control.

Year-Round Air Management

The SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan is designed to be useful beyond summer. In warmer months, it supports rapid cooling indoor circulation. In winter, it helps circulate warm air downward for more balanced comfort. In spring and autumn, pair it with an air purifier for smarter ventilation and improved indoor air circulation.

Pricing and Availability

The SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan is available through the SwitchBot Official Website and Amazon stores in the US, UK, CA, and EU, with an MSRP of USD 129.99 / CAD 199.99 / GBP 99.99 / EUR 99.99.

For more information, visit SwitchBot’s official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Kit: SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan

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