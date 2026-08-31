Dowinx Reframes Everyday Seating Around the Way People Really Live

The QL-66B6 Executive Office Chair brings adaptive comfort to hybrid spaces for work, gaming and relaxation

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As the consumer technology industry looks toward IFA 2026 and the future of connected living, Dowinx is focusing on a more human question: how should seating respond when work, play and rest increasingly happen in the same space?

Dowinx believes people don’t sit one way. Throughout the day, they lean forward to focus, sit upright to work, shift their weight, change the position of their legs, recline or take a short break. These movements are not exceptions to everyday sitting; they are part of how people naturally move through changing tasks, moods and moments.

This understanding is shaping Dowinx’s evolution from a brand primarily associated with gaming chairs into a broader seating brand for hybrid living. Rather than asking users to adapt to one prescribed posture, Dowinx develops seating around real and changing sitting habits — supporting focus when people need stability, movement when they change tasks and relaxation when it is time to unwind.

The Dowinx QL-66B6 Executive Office Chair reflects this adaptive-comfort approach. Its wide executive silhouette gives users more room to settle into different positions. A headrest with up to 2.7 inches of height adjustment and padded armrests with 3.1 inches of adjustment help users tune support for their head, neck and arms without defining a single way to sit.

Inside the seat, independent pocket springs are paired with high-density foam cushioning to create a softer, resilient feel. Short-plush upholstery adds warmth to the chair’s appearance, helping it fit naturally into home offices, gaming rooms and multifunctional living spaces.

When users move from focused activity to a more relaxed state, the QL-66B6’s backrest reclines from 90 degrees to 135 degrees. A retractable footrest extends the seating experience beyond desk work, allowing the chair to respond to different moments within the same room.

“People do not move through the day in one posture,” said a Dowinx spokesperson. “They lean in, shift, recline and rest. Our goal is not to tell people how they should sit, but to design seating that adapts as their lives and sitting positions change.”

For Dowinx, adaptive comfort is not about adding features for their own sake. It is about helping people feel supported when they focus, free to move when their state changes and able to relax without leaving the space they already use. The intended result is simple: freedom to sit your way.

The Dowinx QL-66B6 Executive Office Chair is available in white at: https://dowinx.com/products/dowinx-executive-office-chair-ql-66b6-black?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=paid_content&utm_campaign=dowinx_us_awareness_ql66b6_sponsored-article_202608&utm_id=pr_us_ql66b6_202608&utm_content=article_2100010507_body

About Dowinx

Dowinx is a seating brand designed around the real and changing ways people sit. Drawing on approximately 15 years of chair-manufacturing experience, the brand develops adaptive seating for work, gaming and relaxation, with a focus on practical support, natural movement and everyday comfort.

Learn more at https://dowinx.com.

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