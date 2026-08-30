Americans warned against travel plans as terrorism threatens popular destination

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Americans planning travel to Israel are being urged to reconsider those plans as the U.S. State Department warns of terrorism and unrest, with some areas carrying an even higher warning due to armed conflict.

The department recently reissued Israel’s Level 3 advisory, “Reconsider Travel,” though officials said there was no change to the overall advisory level.

The State Department warns that the security environment in Israel is complex and can change quickly.

US WARNS TRAVELERS TO AVOID PICTURESQUE COUNTRY AS SECURITY RAPIDLY WORSENS

“Violence can occur without warning,” the advisory states, adding that increased regional tensions can cause airlines to cancel or limit flights into and out of Israel.

Some areas carry the highest Level 4, “Do Not Travel,” warning due to armed conflict.

Americans are advised not to travel to areas north of Route 85 to Route 90 south to Route 87, within seven miles of the Gaza Strip or within 1.5 miles of the Israel-Egypt border, except around the Taba border crossing.

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U.S. government employees working in Israel are also restricted from traveling to those areas — and additional movement restrictions could be imposed “with little to no notice,” due to increased security concerns or threats, according to the advisory.

The update on Aug. 26 also included a change for family members, who may now join U.S. government employees working in Israel.

U.S. government employees working in Israel are also restricted from traveling to certain areas.

For those Americans who decide to travel to Israel, officials recommend they stay aware of their surroundings, avoid demonstrations and crowds, and follow instructions from security and emergency officials.

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Travelers are also advised to know the location of the nearest bomb shelter or other hardened shelter.

They should also have a plan to leave the country in an emergency that does not depend on U.S. government assistance, according to the advisory.

Officials further recommend buying travel insurance and checking coverage for evacuation assistance, medical care and trip cancellations.

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for further details.

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The warning comes as U.S. officials continue issuing travel and security alerts for destinations around the world.

Fox News Digital previously reported that U.S. officials temporarily suspended government activities and travel to Mexicali, Mexico, last week after receiving information about a potential security threat.

Americans were urged to avoid government buildings, remain aware of their surroundings and follow instructions from Mexican law enforcement.

The suspension has since been lifted and government activities have resumed.

Andrea Margolis of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

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