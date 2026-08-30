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Kagiso Rabada ruled out as South Africa suffer seismic blow on eve of Australia Test series

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South Africa have been dealt a huge blow on the eve of their three-match Test series against Australia with superstar fast bowler Kagiso Rabada suffering a significant hamstring injury.

The spearhead seamer loomed as arguably the Proteas’ most important player for their series against the Aussies, starting October 9, but is now set to be sidelined for up to 10 weeks and will miss all three Tests.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury, which is reportedly a grade-three hamstring strain, at training in recent weeks.

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Speaking to South African outlet News24, Rabada’s domestic bowling coach Allan Donald said the severity of the injury had only become clear more recently.

South Africa are well stocked with pacer bowlers Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen in the wings, but Rabada will leave huge shoes to fill.

He has taken 340 Test wickets at 22.03, was the world’s no.1 bowler as recently as 2024, and steered the Proteas to their famous World Test Championship title over Australia last year.

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