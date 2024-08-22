Drew Barrymore’s Walmart line just released 2 new Rose-colored appliances

The transition from summer to fall means we’ll be watching our flower gardens go dormant … but apparently not for Drew Barrymore. The celeb’s home line at Walmart, Beautiful by Drew, just released two of its top-selling kitchen appliances in the pretty Rose hue: the 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet and the Electric XL Griddle.

The color first launched in February, right around Valentine’s Day, and since then, it’s been pretty popular (aka it often sells out). So, it makes sense that the folks at Beautiful would expand to include two more shopper-favorite appliances in the color.

The electric, nonstick 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet can sauté, steam, simmer, slow-cook and more. It has five separate heat options and comes with a stainless steel steam rack. Additionally, it has a cast aluminum extender to give it up to 40% extra depth, taking its capacity from 5 to 7 quarts. This skillet also has an upright lid rest to help you avoid making a total mess on your countertop.

Amazon The PFOA/PFOS-free non-stick coating releases food with ease (no more burnt-on bits) and makes it super easy to clean. The shatter-resistant, tempered glass lid (with a steam vent) is also dishwasher-safe. $50 at Walmart

One Walmart shopper raved: “This item is absolutely the bomb. I was totally surprised my first time using it. It gets hot really quick, you can control the temperature and, last but not least, it has a non-stick bottom. You are able to boil, fry or sautè food without the hassle of cooking on a stovetop. And oh yes, it does have space to cook a full meal.”

Then there’s the XL Electric Griddle, which can whip up breakfast for a crowd, burgers for a tailgate party and more. The extra large family-sized cooking surface (12″ × 22″) heats up to 400° F and can make up to 15 pancakes or eggs at once. It’s easy to use, easy to clean and, apparently, easy to love — more than 2,600 Walmart shoppers have given it a five-star review.

Walmart This griddle comes with a detachable stainless steel backsplash (to help keep your counter clean) and a removable drip tray to collect unwanted fats and oils from food. $50 at Walmart

“This griddle was amazing,” said one fan. “I loved the grease crease to the drip tray. I made many eggs at the same time. The griddle got warm really quickly and was evenly hot all around. The white color looked nice and the entire griddle was attractive and sleek. Also was so easy to clean with the drip tray. I would recommend this griddle to anyone looking for one.”

Besides Rose, both appliances come in a range of the brand’s other matte colors, including Sage Green, Cornflower Blue, White, Black Sesame and more. And both feature its signature gold accents. Snatch one up in this spotlighted color before they sell out! If they don’t make your kitchen more beautiful, they’ll at least make cooking much easier.

Psst! Yahoo editors also love the Beautiful by Drew Air Fryer and it, too, comes in Rose.

Walmart The air fryer comes in a 6-quart size or a 3-quart size, both with touch-activated buttons for air fryer, roasting, reheating and dehydrating food. $69 at Walmart

