Edifier Announces New MR3 2.0 Monitor Speaker System

Designed for Honest Reproduction. Ideal for home studios, video editing, and daily listening.

RICHMOND, BC, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Edifier International, the award-winning audio electronics designer, announces the MR3 2.0 monitor speaker system featuring Hi-Res audio certification, a flat frequency response from 52Hz to 40kHz and delivering 18W x 2 (RMS) total power output.



EDIFIER introduces the MR3 Powered Studio Monitor Speakers, designed for honest reproduction.

The Edifier MR3 speakers offer a blend of advanced acoustic design, precise tuning and high-quality craftsmanship, ensuring an exceptional audio experience. Their capabilities make them an ideal choice for home studios, video editing and everyday listening, allowing users to appreciate intricate audio details and nuances with clarity.

Flat Frequency Response

Boasting a flat frequency response ranging from 52Hz to 40kHz, allows for neutral and transparent sound reproduction. Its innovative dimpled tweeter waveguide enhances high-frequency clarity and accuracy, ensuring a consistent audio experience across a broader listening area.

High Resolution Audio

Both the advanced analog audio front end and the Class D audio amplifier from Texas Instruments have been specially configured to operate at 24bit/96kHz. This setup ensures bit-perfect audio conversion and amplification, and ultimately delivers high-fidelity sound that is an accurate reproduction of the original audio signal for an enhanced listening experience.

Acoustic Room Compensation

Equipped with rear knobs and the EDIFIER ConneX app, the versatile settings for acoustic room compensation tailor the listening experience to various environments. The high knob allows for ±6dB adjustments of frequencies above 10kHz, while the low knob provides similar adjustments around 125Hz. Additionally, the Low Cutoff feature attenuates low frequencies based on room dimensions, and the Acoustic Space and Desktop Control settings help mitigate mid and bass boosts and sound wave reflections, ensuring optimized sound quality regardless of speaker placement.

Powerful Enough

The specially optimized 3.5″ mid-low drivers and 1″ silk dome tweeters, provide a total output power of 18W x 2 (RMS) and achieve a peak sound pressure level of 92.5dB at 1 meter. This design makes them ideal for near-field listening while also offering sufficient power to adequately fill a medium-sized room with a rich and immersive audio experience.

Rich Connectivity

Featuring a balanced TRS input to ensure low-noise signal transmission that is convenient for connecting to audio interfaces or mixers. RCA and AUX inputs are also included, allowing users to connect multiple audio devices simultaneously. A dedicated headphone output enhances the speaker’s versatility by facilitating easy headphone connectivity for private listening sessions.

Easy Control

The power on/off knob on the front panel also adjusts volume and sound-effect switching.

EDIFIER ConneX App

Download the EDIFIER ConneX mobile app to unlock a range of additional features, including playback control for Bluetooth input, the ability to switch sound effects and customize EQ settings, room compensation adjustments, and easy access to the user manual along with other settings. This app enhances your overall listening experience, allowing for tailored audio preferences right at your fingertips.

MDF Cabinet

The MDF cabinet effectively reduces distortion and resonance, making it ideal for audio production, video editing, guitar playing, and daily listening.

Price & Availability:

The MR3 is available from authorized dealer – Edifier-online.com at $119.99.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today’s leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com.

