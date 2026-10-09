ELEGOO Brings 3D Printing to New York Comic Con 2026, Turning Fandom into Physical Creations

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, today brings its latest 3D printing technologies and a collection of fan-inspired creations to New York Comic Con 2026, showcasing how 3D printing is giving creators new ways to turn digital ideas into physical objects.



A Spider-Man Cosplayer (left) stands alongside a 3D printed Spider-Man (right)

What to expect of ELEGOO at the show?

At Booth 3161, visitors can explore the world’s first emoji-themed 3D printer ELEGOO × emoji® Centauri Carbon 2 Combo which features exclusive co-branded full-system design: silver-white premium body with unique emoji textures, gift-style packaging, customized emoji-themed UI interface, emoji-patterned build plate, and 17-color emoji® PLA filament collection for vibrant multicolor creation. Also in show is a selection of colorful collectibles, cosplay-inspired creations and functional prints designed to demonstrate the possibilities of consumer 3D printing. Live 3D printing demonstrations will highlight how digital designs can be transformed into physical creations with greater speed, color and personalization. Visitors can also meet popular cosplayers, take memorable photos, unlock exclusive brand gifts, and enter a lucky draw to win a brand-new ELEGOO × emoji® Centauri Carbon 2 Combo.

As a special highlight of the show, ELEGOO is also giving attendees a first look at a new resin 3D printer as well as a secret product in a new category, both making their global debut at New York Comic Con. The new machines expand ELEGOO’s portfolio into new possibilities for creators seeking true-to-life replica of their favorite characters but with less efforts.

Executive Quote

“Fandom has always been about making ideas personal and tangible,” said Kevin Wang, Co-founder and Vice President of ELEGOO. “3D printing gives fans another way to create, customize and bring the worlds they love into their own hands.”

Through its presence at New York Comic Con, ELEGOO aims to showcase 3D printing not simply as a technical tool, but as an accessible creative medium for fans, cosplayers and makers.

Recap of Day 1 at the Show

On the first day of the show, ELEGOO found that many visitors were experiencing 3D printing for the first time, with the capabilities and affordability of desktop 3D printers drawing the strongest reactions. Many were surprised to learn that a capable printer can cost around $300–$400, far below their expectations, and were eager to understand how much time and material it takes to print specific creations. Visitors also asked about ease of use, footprint and whether a printer could comfortably fit into an apartment. Media and creators praised ELEGOO’s print quality and value, while first-time users highlighted the approachable learning curve. Strong interest also centered on ELEGOO’s upcoming machines.

Event Details

Date: October 8–11, 2026

October 8–11, 2026 Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY, USA

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY, USA Booth: 3161

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2025, the company’s total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

For more information, please visit Elegoo.com.

Source