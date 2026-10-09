PARIS, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 91st Paris Motor Show will be held from October 12 to 18 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, France. At this year’s show, GAC will be at Hall 5.1 with its new brand, new products and new services, systematically presenting cutting-edge technologies such as its energy ecosystem and smart green mobility. The star models of its three portfolios — HYPTEC, GAC Motor and AION — will also be on full display, together presenting GAC’s “New Chapter” of deeper roots in Europe across the full value chain, and accelerating its strategic expansion in the European market.



GAC Goes Deeper in Europe — the “New Chapter” to Be Unveiled at the 2026 Paris Motor Show!

Based on deep insight into the European market, the all-new AION UT Cross — a crossover tailor-made for European mobility needs — will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show. In addition to the new car, GAC will also unveil its in-depth localization strategy for Europe and officially launch its global service brand, responding comprehensively to European market needs from products to services.

On the day, Bosch, ZF, Michelin, Valeo and other world-class partners that have worked with GAC for many years will visit the GAC booth, working together to build a localized supply chain in Europe. At the same time, GAC’s dealer partners from across its European network will also be present, offering on-site visitors expert product guidance and attentive advice.

In addition, GAC will hold the “GAC × Chelsea global partnership signing ceremony,” officially announcing a strategic partnership with Chelsea Football Club. GAC will use football as a bridge to craft brand experiences tailored to the local market and foster a closer emotional connection with European customers.

In Europe, GAC does not simply export products — it truly integrates locally and creates value for local customers. GAC has always been practicing “in Europe, for Europe,” truly putting down roots in Europe and serving Europe.

On October 12, we warmly invite you to join us in Hall 5.1 at the 2026 Paris Motor Show to witness GAC’s “New Chapter” of deeper roots in Europe.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

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