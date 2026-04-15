ELEGOO Launches Large-Format Resin Printer Jupiter 2, Setting New Benchmark in LCD 3D Printing

——The 16K Giant Made for Pros

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, today launches the large-format resin printer Jupiter 2. Featuring an all-new double-door design distinct from previous Jupiter models, it aims to push the boundaries of resin 3D printing technology, enabling hobbyists and professionals to bring their bigger ideas to life with smart and precise engineering.



ELEGOO’s ultra-large 16K resin 3D printer, Jupiter 2, featuring an all-new double-door design

“The Jupiter 2 is our bold step forward in elevating the resin 3D printing experience,” says Chris Hong, CEO of Elegoo. “We’re setting a new industry benchmark by delivering a reliable, high-efficiency printer capable of handling demanding projects with consistent results.”

Key Features

A Bigger Build Volume for Bigger Idea

With an impressive build volume of 302.40 × 161.98 × 300.00 mm, Jupiter 2 enables the printing of bigger objects or multiple smaller objects in a single print job, empowering users to explore diverse print layouts and bring their boldest ideas to life.

Stunning 16K with True to Life Precision

With a 14-inch 16K LCD screen, Jupiter 2 raises the bar by delivering the series’ highest 20×26µm XY resolution, bringing prints to life with razor-sharp details and smooth surfaces. The fully enclosed light source eliminates light leaks, ensuring uniform exposure and flawless results every time.

Auto-Leveling Made Easy

The multi-point auto-leveling system utilizes four independent force sensors to ensure precise calibration, delivering a perfect first layer for flawless results every time.

Smart Tank Heating for Reliable Quality

Jupiter 2 keeps resin at an ideal 30 °C with smart tank heating, enhancing fluidity and layer adhesion for sharper details and smoother surfaces. It delivers fast and high-quality prints with greater reliability and consistency.

Automated Resin System for Hassle-Free Printing

Equipped with a two-way pump and a 2 kg resin bottle, the smart resin management system automatically refills resin and empties excess as needed. A hassle-free printing from start to finish allows for uninterrupted focus on creativity.

Simplified Setup and Maintenance

Innovative quick-lock design allows for quick release film swap in only 10 seconds, 10 times faster than common methods. Modular design enables quick, damage-free LCD screen replacement with tight sealing to prevent resin leaks. It is designed to ensure a smoother and more efficient workflow.

A Fully Integrated Ecosystem

The powerful tools and seamless connectivity of the ELEGOO ecosystem help users to streamline workflow and spark creativity. Nexprint allows for seamless browsing, downloading, and printing of 3D models and one-click integration to ELEGOO SatelLite, an advanced and intuitive slicing software. Matrix APP offers seamless remote 3D printer management with total convenience.

Pricing, Specs and Availability

Pricing and Availability

Jupiter 2’s retail price is set at $949 USD, €899 EUR, £799 GBP, $1289 CAD, $1849 AUD and ￥140,000 JPY. Starting from April 15 to April 28, buyers can enjoy Super Early Bird price at $849 USD, €799 EUR, £709 GBP, $1154 CAD and ￥125,000 JPY and Early Bird price at $899 USD, €849 EUR, £759 GBP, $1224 CAD and ￥132,400 JPY when placing orders at ELEGOO official website where available shipping destinations include the United States, Great Britain, Canada, European Union, Australia and Japan.

Specifications

Build Volume 302.40 × 161.98 × 300.00 mm Touch Screen 4.0″ Capacitive Touch Screen Leveling Method Auto Leveling/Manual Leveling Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB XY Resolution 15120 × 6230 File Transfer Wi-Fi, USB, SatelLite Light Source COB Light Source + Fresnel Collimating Lens User Interface Touch Screen, Matrix, SatelLite

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company’s total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1,000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

For more information, please visit Elegoo and social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok, Discord and Reddit.

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