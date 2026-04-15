Grahame Begg hoping for perfect end to Sydney autumn carnival with Magic Time

Magic Time might be trained in Victoria, but she has claims to becoming an adopted Sydneysider given her frequent visits to the harbour city.

From 26 starts, she has raced in Sydney 14 times for four wins and five placings, compared to 10 appearances in Victoria and two in Brisbane.

Saturday will be the fourth year in succession she has competed on the final day of the Sydney autumn carnival – in 2023 she was placed in the James H B Carr Stakes (1400m), returning 12 months later to capture the All Aged Stakes (1400m) before finishing midfield in the corresponding event last year.

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The meeting has largely been a recipe for success, and trainer Grahame Begg is hoping that can again be the case despite her coming up against a high class field in the Group 1 All Aged Stakes at Randwick.

“It’s obviously a good race. They don’t give them away,” Begg said.

“This has been her preferred distance.

“She looks in great order, and she worked strongly (on Tuesday) morning at Randwick.”

Beaten less than three lengths first-up in the William Reid Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on March 21, Magic Time over-raced in the early stages and only tired in the final 50m when unplaced behind Joliestar in the T J Smith Stakes (1200m).

Begg felt she had genuine excuses that day and significantly, he has taken the blinkers off.

“The other day, she ended up being stuck down on the inside of runners. She got a bit of a bump at the start, and she over-raced in the blinkers and fired up,” Begg said.

“It took a good four hundred metres to get back and get cover, but then she was back down hemmed in on the inside and probably on the worst part of the track after doing a bit of work.

“She only got beaten a touch over three lengths. We felt she ran well, so we’ve taken the blinkers off her and we’ll see what happens.”

The past three winners of the All Aged Stakes are set to clash on Saturday with 2023 victor Giga Kick and defending titleholder Jimmysstar both among the acceptors.

Magic Time and Jimmysstar have wide gates to overcome in 11 and 12 respectively, while Giga Kick jumps from barrier seven.

The race also heralds the return of popular mare Fangirl, who has been off the scene since undergoing surgery for bone chips at the end of the spring.

– RAS NewsWire

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