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Europe is still a hot destination for U.S. tourists, says Mastercard’s Michelle Meyer

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Michelle Meyer, Mastercard Economics Institute chief economist, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the state of the travel economy, how its changing and much more.

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Tue, May 12 20262:48 PM EDT

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