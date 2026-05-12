Europe is still a hot destination for U.S. tourists, says Mastercard’s Michelle Meyer

Michelle Meyer, Mastercard Economics Institute chief economist, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the state of the travel economy, how its changing and much more.
04:30
Tue, May 12 20262:48 PM EDT
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Michelle Meyer, Mastercard Economics Institute chief economist, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the state of the travel economy, how its changing and much more.
04:30
Tue, May 12 20262:48 PM EDT
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