No More “Making Do” — LiberNovo Maxis Is Coming to Redefine the Ergonomic Chair Benchmark for Big & Tall Users

HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For millions of taller and larger-framed professionals, office seating means compromise: seats too narrow, backrests too short, weight limits that feel like a dare, legs left dangling off undersized seat pans. The ergonomic chair industry has long been designed around an average body, leaving big and tall users to simply “make do.” Today, LiberNovo announces the Maxis Series, a ground-up redesign that brings its acclaimed Dynamic Ergonomics platform to users who have been underserved for far too long.



LiberNovo Launches Maxis Series — Purpose-Built for Big & Tall Users

The Problem: An Industry Built for “Average”

According to anthropometric data, a significant percentage of adult males in North America and Europe exceed the dimensional comfort range for standard ergonomic chairs. The result is not simply aesthetic; it is clinical. A small seat puts pressure on the hips and thighs. Shallow backrests fail to support the full length of a taller spine. Insufficient weight capacity accelerates mechanism wear and eliminates the responsive recline that makes modern ergonomic chairs effective. The result is chronic lower back pain, sciatica, hip numbness, and the slow erosion of productivity that comes from never truly being comfortable.

Not Just Larger, Redesigned from the Ground Up

The Maxis brings LiberNovo’s Dynamic Ergonomics platform, a motion-based system with up to 60 precision joints that responds to posture shifts in real time, to big and tall users for the first time. It is not a stretched-out version of the existing LiberNovo Omni. Every structural and ergonomic element has been re-engineered around the dimensions of larger frames.

A BIFMA-certified reinforced frame supports up to 399 lbs (181 kg), and a 52 cm ultra-deep seat platform delivers full thigh support, eliminating the dangling-leg pressure common with undersized seat pans. The height-optimized Bionic FlexFit Backrest fits users 5’10” to 6’7″ (178 to 200 cm) and widens to a 430 mm shoulder span and 520 mm waist span for full-back contact. The Dynamic Support system, which continuously adapts to posture shifts instead of locking users into one position, has been recalibrated for higher body mass.

Three additional features are purpose-built for bigger frames:

Extended-Reach Neck Support: U-shaped frame with 140 mm vertical and 120 mm horizontal adjustment.

Arc Armrests: curved geometry that avoids the waist compression caused by straight-edge armrests.

Controlled Recline System: Spring tension that provides five-stage progressive stability while reclining from 105° to 160°. The mechanism holds steady under load, so users can recline without hesitation and trust each stop to engage consistently.

The Maxis launches in three configurations:

Maxis Manual: manually adjusted lumbar support within the reinforced frame.

Maxis Electric: motorized lumbar support and OmniStretch for effortless adjustment and deep spinal decompression.

Maxis Airflow: adds active seat ventilation for sustained comfort during long sessions.

Completing the Lineup: Omni SE and Omni Pro

The Maxis Series launches alongside two new additions to LiberNovo’s core Omni platform. The Omni SE strips the flagship down to its ergonomic essentials at a lower price point, making Dynamic Ergonomics accessible to a broader audience. The Omni Pro adds an integrated active seat ventilation system for power users and professionals who log marathon sessions. With Maxis, LiberNovo now offers a complete ecosystem across standard, performance, and big-and-tall segments.

Launch Timeline and Early-Bird Benefits

The Maxis Series, Omni SE, and Omni Pro will officially launch on June 16, 2026. Starting May 13, customers across the United States, Canada, and the European Union can lock in their new chair during the pre-heat deposit period—a US$10 refundable deposit unlocks a US$30 discount voucher on the final purchase, plus a complimentary one-year extended warranty for all deposit holders who complete their order by July 31, 2026. Tiered gift bundles are also available for qualifying orders, with rewards scaling at the US$800, US$1,000, and US$1,300 thresholds.

“Big and tall users have been an afterthought in ergonomic design for too long,” says LiberNovo. “The Maxis Series is our answer—not a bigger chair, but one engineered from the ground up for users, regardless of size, to experience what Dynamic Ergonomics is meant to deliver.”

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a premium ergonomic brand pioneering Dynamic Ergonomics—a design philosophy built on the principle that your environment should never work against you. Through proprietary technologies including the Bionic FlexFit Backrest and automatic recline systems, LiberNovo products continuously adapt to every shift in how you move and work. Learn more at www.libernovo.com.

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