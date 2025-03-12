Gene Simmons tour: Are concert VIP packages getting out of control?

Ringside seats, backstage tours, Q&As at soundcheck, and photo opportunities with your favourite artists have long been a privilege of VIP tour packages. But as these offerings become more elaborate, they’re also becoming significantly more expensive.

VIP experiences such as brunch with Tiësto, side-stage access to Matchbox Twenty, and a pre-show gaming session with Korn have become common in recent years. However, a new US$12,495 (A$19,000) experience with KISS bassist and band co-leader Gene Simmons has some questioning whether the reliance on fans to cover costs has gone too far.

KISS legend Gene Simmons says no one has come close to Elvis, The Beatles or The Rolling Stones. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS) Credit: AAP

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today

As part of Simmons’ 26-date solo tour across the US from April, The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience is available to one fan per eligible show. The package, which is on top of the ticket price, offers fans the opportunity to become Simmons’ “personal assistant and band roadie for the day.”

It includes helping the crew set up, sitting in on soundcheck, arriving at the venue with the band to load in, a meal with Simmons (either at the hotel or backstage), and the chance to bring four items for Simmons to sign – though instruments and “parts” are excluded.

The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience is available to one fan per eligible show. Credit: Gene Simmons

One Reddit thread discussing the package has fans debating the value of the experience.

“It’s tempting, but I believe I’d be happier with my money,” one user commented.

Another wrote: “Leave it to Gene Simmons to majorly sell out and grift his way through a rock tour.”

The news follows the announcement of Bring Me the Horizon’s own VIP NeX GEn EXperiencE package, which includes exclusive items and early access perks but notably no meet-and-greet – all for close to US$400 (A$610).

While charging US$12,000 for an experience that includes manual labour has drawn criticism, it could be argued that Simmons is simply responding to increased demand for artist access.

The rising value of live experiences

The value placed on live music experiences is at an all-time high. A 2023 report by live music trade publication Pollstar noted that pandemic-related deprivation fuelled fans’ appetite for in-person concerts, with many realising that live-streamed shows couldn’t replicate the energy of a physical event.

That renewed demand has raised fan expectations. Today, concertgoers seek intimacy, exclusivity and unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences that last long after the show.

“Coming out of a pandemic, people are putting a true value on experience,” Harvey Cohen of Vibee, a Live Nation subsidiary specialising in music-led destination experiences, told Rolling Stone US in 2023. “We’re seeing their desire to get out, experience, travel and feel more, especially in a more curated situation.”

This so-called “experience economy” has led fans to chase packages that make them feel like they’re part of an artist’s inner circle – and they’re willing to pay more than ever before. According to Pollstar’s 2024 Mid-Year Report, the average ticket price has hit an all-time high of US$127.38 (A$195), reflecting this heightened demand.

However, not all artists are simply cashing in. With rising production, travel, accommodation, and staffing costs, VIP packages are becoming an essential revenue stream. Some argue that dedicated fans are absorbing costs that might otherwise be passed on to general ticket holders.

Artist VIP packages that push the boundaries

Backstreet Boys’ ‘Anywhere for You’ VIP package

The Backstreet Boys offered a US$5000 (A$7600) VIP package catering to superfans, featuring chauffeur service between cities, premium tickets, exclusive meet-and-greets, solo fan events, and even the opportunity to make rider requests.

Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’ VIP package

During her Las Vegas residency (December 2021 – November 2023), Perry’s Firework VIP Package included a pre-show tequila toast led by Perry, a curated sushi experience featuring sashimi and omakase selected by the singer, a meet-and-greet, a photo opportunity, and premium seating.

US pop superstar Katy Perry will be one of six women on the next Blue Origin flight to the edge of space. Credit: Getty Images

50 Cent’s photo with a VIP backdrop

The rapper’s VIP package for his Final Lap Tour included a photo opportunity in front of a dedicated tour backdrop, along with access to the Sire Spirits Ultimate VIP Lounge Package, all for US$771.40 (A$1180) according to Rolling Stone US.

Metallica’s ‘I Disappear’ Ticket

Previously known as the Black Laminate, this ticket allows fans to attend multiple shows in one region during the M72 World Tour. In 2025, Australian and New Zealand fans can attend all six shows in their region for US$750 (A$1140) – though the package does not include meet-and-greets or backstage access.

Metallica’s self-titled 1991 album has now spent 750 weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart. (EPA PHOTO) Credit: AAP

New Kids on the Block’s cruise experience

Since 2009, New Kids on the Block have hosted a Caribbean cruise for their fans, offering 2000 to 3000 ‘Blockheads’ multiple performances, themed parties, photo sessions, game shows and other activities. Prices range from US$1749-US$2999 (A$2670-4580).

In 2015, the reality TV show Rock This Boat: New Kids on the Block documented one of these cruises for Pop TV in the US.

Hanson’s ‘Back to the Island’ fan experience

Launched in 2013, Hanson’s annual Back to the Island event is a five-day all-inclusive experience. The 2024 event in Jamaica featured three Hanson concerts, solo performances by each band member, team games, video game sessions, and dance parties with the band.

Incubus’ ‘Backstage Table Tennis and Dressing Room VIP Experience’

For US$3150 (A$4820), Incubus fans can play table tennis backstage with the band, enjoy pre-show dressing room access with light snacks and drinks, a photo with the band, and side-stage viewing for the entire set.

U2’s ‘Achtung Baby Live at Sphere’ VIP package

For fans willing to spend US$1600-US$2000 (A$2450-$3070), U2’s VIP package included priority concert seating, an exclusive gift bag with limited-edition merchandise, and a commemorative fan book, along with access to wardrobe pieces and memorabilia from the band’s Zoo TV Tour.

Source