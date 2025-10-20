Global Chinese Wealth Manager Noah Holdings Hosts Inaugural N+ Art Club Exhibition in Shanghai: Hub: The Endless Exploration of Art

Extending Trust Between Cultures & Generations Through “Wisdom • Wealth • A Life of Warmth”

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Noah Holdings Limited (“Noah” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, launched its inaugural art exhibition, Hub: The Endless Exploration of Art, at the Noah N+ Art Club in Shanghai. The exhibition features leading Chinese and international contemporary artists with works spanning painting, sculpture, and installation.

N+ Art Club: Wealth Beyond the Numbers

As the inaugural exhibition of the N+ Art Club, Hub: The Endless Exploration of Art serves as a three-dimensional manifestation of Noah’s brand philosophy: “Wisdom • Wealth • A Life of Warmth.” It also honors inherited family values while celebrating a new generation’s modern interpretation of life, culture, and wealth. This is expressed not only through the art itself, but also through selection of the curator: the daughter of a long-standing client.

Jingbo Wang, Founder and Chairwoman of Noah Holdings, said: “Twenty years ago, Noah met an entrepreneur client in Suzhou who was not only astute in business but also a passionate art collector. Over twenty years, his daughter has returned to China after completing her studies overseas and, as the curator of this exhibition, uses the language of contemporary art to express her independent reflections on wealth, life, and meaning. The inheritance of wealth ultimately returns to the inheritance of culture and spirit. To me, This is more than art exhibition; it’s a coming together of worlds through a connection spanning two generations.”

In an era where value is often defined by data, Noah seeks another form of wealth—one that cannot be measured, yet enriches life: spiritual assets.

Zander Yin, CEO of Noah Holdings, said: “At Noah, we believe true wealth extends beyond the accumulation of numbers to the inspiration of wisdom. It is something more human: warm, intelligent, and wise, strengthened by wisdom and sustained by trust. The N+ Art Center is Noah’s way of extending this trust through the language of art, exploring new possibilities where wisdom and beauty converge. By allowing us to explore the world’s truths more deeply, art helps us create a new, more spiritual form of enrichment for Chinese families all over the world.”

The N+ Art Club stands as Noah’s dedicated platform for this vision, creating a unique space where global Chinese families can explore art as a bridge connecting business with culture, wealth with spirit, and heritage with innovation.

A Journey Through Four Chapters

Hub: The Endless Exploration of Art tells a story through four chapters structured to explore the deeper meaning of themes wealth and life, celebrating both the cultural heritage and contemporary vision of global Chinese families:

Revealing Civilization: Symbols, Bodies, and Cross-Cultural Dialogue

A dialogue between Eastern and Western artists unveils the hidden codes of civilization. Through collision and exchange, new value systems emerge—where wealth reflects not numbers, but the folds of human wisdom and cultural insight.

Folds of Value: The Archaeology of Material Reconstruction

Artistic inquiry reconsiders the ties between material wealth and spiritual depth. Wealth becomes a living texture—an imprint of human creativity on the everchanging fabric of civilization.

Weaving Emotions: Mapping Resonance Across Contexts

Art acts as a loom of emotion, connecting hearts across generations and geographies. Here, wealth is reimagined as an emotional bond rather than isolated possession.

Room 404: Ethical Reflections in the Posthuman Era

Art returns to the essence of life, confronting the meaning of existence. Wealth, when infused with compassion, transcends time to present a more humane vision of value.

The exhibition will feature various leading artists and works including:

Small Earth by Antony Gormley (UK), winner of Turner Prize in 1994 .

by (UK), winner of Turner Prize in 1994 Peach Blossom Series by Zhou Chunya ( China ), one of the most influential figures in Chinese contemporary art.

by ( ), one of the most influential figures in Chinese contemporary art. Noeud Sauvage 2025 by Jean-Michel Othoniel ( France ), an internationally acclaimed contemporary artist known for his iconic glass sculptures.

by ( ), an internationally acclaimed contemporary artist known for his iconic glass sculptures. F-X012Y005 by Gu Changwei ( China ), a celebrated figure in Chinese cinema who transitioned from an acclaimed cinematographer to a prominent film director.

By hosting world-class exhibitions and facilitating dialogue across cultures and generations, N+ Art Club represents a new vision for what a wealth management firm can offer. Hub: The Endless Exploration of Art will be held from Oct. 18, 2025 to Jan 31, 2026 at the Noah N+ Art Club in Shanghai. For full exhibition details and updates, please visit: https://m.damai.cn/shows/item.html?itemId=983574322425

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah’s American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NOAH”, and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “6686”. One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

