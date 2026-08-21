Hainan Welcomes the World with Coconut‑Breeze Charm: Presenting a New Cultural‑Tourism Calling Card

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from People’s Daily Digital Communication



Hainan Round Island Coastal Tourism Highway

Where blue seas surge and coconut breezes sweep across the land, Hainan leverages its exceptional mountain‑and‑sea endowments to further develop distinctive cultural‑tourism resources including golf, rainforest ecology, coastal surfing and wellness vacations. By enriching its tourism product offerings, Hainan presents a vivid, multi‑faceted international cultural‑tourism calling card to visitors at home and abroad.

Boasting unique mountainous, volcanic, coastal and rainforest landforms, Hainan delivers highly diverse vacation experiences. World‑class golf courses scatter across volcanic‑rock terrain. Relying on its one‑of‑a‑kind volcanic‑lava landscape, Mission Hills Haikou features extensive golf courses where rugged volcanic bedrock interweaves with stretches of green fairways. Golfers tee off amid volcanic landscapes, enjoying the distinctive interplay of turf, lava rock and blue sky. Seamlessly blending sports leisure with tropical natural scenery, golf has become an iconic hallmark of high‑end vacations in Hainan, drawing sports enthusiasts from across the globe.

Tucked deep in the island’s interior, tropical rainforests represent Hainan’s irreplicable ecological treasure. Represented by Qixianling in Baoting, the rainforest zone features rolling green mountains, lush woods and mist‑shrouded hills filled with abundant negative‑oxygen ions. Wandering along rainforest boardwalks, visitors are greeted by luxuriant tropical vegetation to the sound of mountain streams and birdsong. They may immerse themselves in lush wilderness via rainforest hiking, forest wellness and mountain recreation. Far from urban hustle and bustle, visitors embrace the vibrant vitality of primitive tropical ecosystems and discover the island’s wild mountain‑forest side.

Stretching along the vast South China Sea, lengthy coastlines create ideal natural conditions for surfing. Thanks to premium wave conditions, Riyue Bay in Wanning has grown into China’s renowned surfing destination. As turquoise waves roll in, surfers ride crests and glide atop swells with ocean winds at their backs. Beyond professional surfing experiences, the area supports supporting businesses such as surf coaching, coastal camping and shore‑based leisure. Blending trendy sports with coastal lifestyles, it forms a dynamic coastal sports‑vacation hub, offering far more than just beaches and blue waters.

Beyond golf, rainforests and surfing, Hainan continues to expand its cultural‑tourism landscape. Boao Lecheng brings together cutting‑edge medical‑and‑wellness resources, combining ecological leisure with international medical wellness to build distinctive wellness‑vacation models. Fenjiezhou Island in Lingshui boasts crystal‑clear waters for underwater exploration, marine sightseeing and diving experiences. Aerospace study tours, duty‑free shopping and local culinary‑cultural experiences jointly form a multi‑dimensional land‑sea‑air tourism matrix. Visitors can pursue high‑energy outdoor adventures or slow‑paced wellness retreats; they can explore underwater wonders or wander rainforest secrets for layered, immersive island journeys.

This summer, modulated by ocean monsoons, seasonal showers and rainforest vegetation, Hainan enjoys pleasantly mild temperatures. Capitalizing on its natural advantages, Hainan has rolled out summer‑themed tourism offerings including surf‑watching, rainforest expeditions and golf getaways. Cooling spray facilities installed at scenic spots and transport hubs further improve visitor comfort, overturning stereotypes that tropical islands are unbearably hot. “Spend a cool summer in Hainan” has become a popular travel trend.

Driven by the Hainan Free Trade Port development, inbound‑tourism support facilities keep improving. The 86‑country visa‑free entry policy has been implemented, and international direct‑flight routes keep expanding, greatly boosting travel convenience for overseas visitors. The inbound‑tourism market shows strong momentum: Hainan received 1.5 million inbound tourists for the whole year of 2025, while inbound overnight tourist arrivals exceeded one million in the first half of 2026 alone, signaling huge market potential.

From teeing off on volcanic‑terrain courses and strolling through deep rainforests, to riding ocean waves and enjoying wellness‑oriented study tours, Hainan has moved past its old image as merely a sightseeing island. Blessed by mountains and seas with rich natural and cultural attractions, Hainan will keep refining premium tourism products covering golf, rainforest getaways, coastal sports and medical wellness, upgrade international‑standard tourism services, and welcome global travelers to experience its multi‑dimensional, vibrant tropical‑island charm.

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