Here are the best Walmart deals to shop this weekend

We hope you’re enjoying this “tweener” period. You know, that time when winter’s in the rearview but the days have yet to get truly glorious. Our advice? Use this window to get your house in order, literally and figuratively. That means refreshing your housewares arsenal, scoring some terrific tech steals and prepping for the beauteous, balmy days ahead.

Make fast work of this year’s spring cleaning with a gobsmacking $240-off deal on an Inse stick vac (just $77!). Smoothie season beckons; welcome it with this Nutribullet blender for just $49 (was $78). Get your patio looking pretty in time for alfresco entertaining with these glam, glittery string lights, just 9 bucks a set! And don’t even think about setting off on a family road trip this year without a portable jump starter in the trunk — this one’s nearly 67% off at $46.

Use this limbo-like lull to “spring” for some needed (and, well, just wanted) gear. You’ll thank us later.

Top Walmart deals:

Best Walmart deals: $10 or less

Walmart When it comes to cleaning my counters, my hands, even when I want to spruce up a room with a bit of scent (but not too much!) before company comes over, I trust Mrs. Meyers. The scent from these products is subtle, not overwhelming and it leaves my house feeling clean and bright, exactly what I’m going for once spring rolls around. $8 at Walmart

Walmart Ready to give your backyard some glow-up vibes? These 33-foot-long solar string lights come with 100 LEDs and don’t need batteries or plugs — just a little sunshine. Choose from warm white, blue, purple or multicolor to match your springtime mood. $9 at Walmart

Walmart It’s time to let the sunshine in! These sheers are sturdy yet airy, so they’ll permit some outdoor air and sun without sacrificing your privacy. They’re available in 19 colors and 13 width-and-length combinations, so there’s sure to be one that looks and feels just right. $8 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Tech

Walmart Been dying to get your hands on a Switch but don’t want to shell out $500 for a preorder of the new iteration and wait months for it to arrive? Well, the OG Switch is still one of our favorite consoles ever, and with the announcement of its successor comes sale prices on the current one. The best part? You won’t have to wait months to play it. $280 at Walmart

Walmart Look, the MacBook Air is great. One of the best in fact. But if all you’re doing is looking at spreadsheets, writing papers or watching YouTube, you can get away with a much cheaper laptop. At under $150 this one won’t be smacking any gobs when it comes to performance (if you edit photos or videos, don’t even bother), but it’s a more-than-solid performer for those basic tasks, and at nearly 50% off. $176 at Walmart

Walmart Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: having to choose among sound quality, comfort and price. We’ve found a pair that delivers all three for a very affordable $19. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a real tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback between the buds and the case; plus, they’re available in black, white, purple, pink and blue. $19 at Walmart

Walmart Yahoo Senior Tech Editor Rick Broida dubbed this iPad the best overall tablet of 2024, calling it “extremely versatile” with an “unrivaled selection of apps and accessories.” So, if you’re looking for a worthy tablet at a great price, grab it now while it’s on sale. It comes with a one-year warranty, boasts up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and has a 10.9-inch screen and 64GB storage. $269 at Walmart

PlayStation Any time the PS5 goes on sale it is noteworthy, especially when it’s over $100 off like this bundle. This one comes with Astro Bot, a platformer that makes full use of the included DualSense controller. $470 at Walmart

Walmart If your current headphones are barely hanging on (or you’re still using wired ones — no judgment), now’s a good time to upgrade. At just over 40% off, these bestselling Sonys are a steal. They’re lightweight and offer solid noise cancelling, so you can actually focus — whether you’re working, commuting or just trying to drown out your neighbor’s lawn mower. Battery life? Up to 35 hours. That’s a lot of playlists, podcasts and peace and quiet. $82 at Walmart

Walmart Okay, maybe you missed the boat on March Madness but hey, the NBA playoff are in the offing and baseball season’s in full swing! Take it all in on a sprawling new screen. This 4K smart model from Hisense is at an insanely low price. What? Not sprawling enough? It’s also on sale in a 65-inch version. $238 at Walmart

Walmart If you’ve been curious about Sonos but couldn’t justify the price, now’s a good time to jump in. The Ray is $70 off and makes a great starter soundbar — compact, easy to set up and surprisingly powerful. It slides under most TVs, delivering clear dialogue and rich, balanced sound that’ll instantly make your shows and movies feel more cinematic. Plug it in, fire it up and boom — home theater vibes without the sticky, popcorn-covered floors. $177 at Walmart

Walmart Big ears? Small ears? No problem. These state-of-the-art Pros provide a special ear-tip fit test so you can find which size is best for you. Whether you’re braving the cold on a run or curling up indoors listening to your favorite podcast or audiobook, these earbuds deliver premium sound without breaking the bank. $199 at Walmart

Walmart So you’ve saved up to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 only to realize that the 1080p TV you’ve had since 2010 won’t deliver the 4K gaming experience you were hoping for. Never fear! It won’t cost you an arm and a leg these days to get a solid 4K TV like this 50-inch beauty. $214 at Walmart

Walmart I would be shocked to find a 4K TV these days that doesn’t have smart features built in, but that doesn’t mean its interface is up to snuff. Such is the case with my family room TV, but the screen still looks great, so I upgraded it with a Roku Express 4K and it feels brand-new. Not bad for $21 (that’s 40% off). $21 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Outdoor

Walmart The weeds have already started taking over my backyard and after a day’s worth of lawn maintenance I can really start to feel it in my back. Thanks to its ingenious time-tested (it was originally created in 1913!) design, this tool will not only get rid of your unwanted flora but will prevent the spine torture caused by crouched-over weed pulling. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Remember when your backyard was a model of organization and order? You know, before you had kiddos and dogs running around leaving behind a trail of toys and balls? Get back to those glory days with this instant tidier-upper that’s currently marked down over 60% off. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Still too cold for alfresco reading where you live? Grab this 50%-plus-off deal anyway and be ready for those balmier temps. This thing’s got us daydreaming of afternoons in the summer sun, book (or Kindle) in one hand, iced tea in the other. $22 at Walmart

Walmart Picture this: It’s a sunny weekend morning. You’re on the patio sipping your coffee while the kiddos run around the backyard and the smell of bacon, eggs and pancakes fills the air. Sounds like a dream, right? It doesn’t have to be — not with this propane griddle. Its 23″x21″ size makes it perfect for everything from weekend getaways to tailgates and backyard breakfasts. $124 at Walmart

Walmart There’s nothing better than hanging outside in the summer, but I burn fast in the Colorado sun (we’re a mile closer to the sun than you sea-level dwellers, after all). That’s where this umbrella — at a stellar 60% off — comes in. For less than I spend on a season’s worth of SPF, it keeps me out of direct sunlight (and the dermatologist’s office). $40 at Walmart

Walmart Just because your patio isn’t big enough for a full outdoor living room doesn’t mean you can’t start your mornings sipping coffee in the sun. This pretty three-piece set, nearly 50% off, is lightweight, comfy and just the right size for a balcony. $160 at Walmart

Walmart Here’s another 50%-off deal that could come in handy this spring. Windy storms are here, and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down by hand. This chainsaw is lightweight and simple to use, but don’t let the demure size fool you. With a 6-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to take on most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button so you don’t accidentally start things up while carrying it. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Finally, planting season’s here! And it doesn’t all have to be outdoors or even in the ground. Oh, and this terraced option isn’t just for flowers, either: Plant some veggies and herbs and you’ll have delicious salad fixings in no time. Dinner and a pretty patio add for over 60% off? Yes please! $77 at Walmart

Walmart These 60%-off deals just keep coming. With road trips on the horizon, a dead car battery is the last thing you want to deal with, which is why this jump starter can truly be a lifesaver. It comes with intelligent clamps that notify you if there are any connection issues, and LED lights so you can see at night. It works as a strobe light or an SOS light in an emergency and as a power bank for your electronic devices. Save $90 with coupon $50 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Kitchen

Walmart We love the neutral colors of this eye-catching knife set, which includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, as well as blade guards for safe and easy storage. A ceramic coating gives you non-stick cutting and optimal food safety. $16 at Walmart

Walmart I love cooking on griddles — so much so that I have one outside and one inside. The one in the kitchen is great, but it takes up a ton of space. And with a picky toddler currently going through an “I hate pancakes” phase (seriously, what is that about?), I’m usually only making them for my wife and me. This thing is the perfect solution. Sure, it only pops out one pancake at a time, but that’s all I really need. Plus, it’s compact enough that it won’t take over my countertop or dominate an entire cabinet when stored. $4 at Walmart

Walmart I am happy to say that for one of the few times in my life I have hit my New Year’s weight-loss goal (15 pounds down and counting — calories, that is) and my single-serve blender is a huge reason for that. It’s incredibly easy to use, but also incredibly easy to clean, which is where it won out in my book. $49 at Walmart

Walmart In a perfect world, I’d have enough cabinet space to stash away all of my cooking appliances when they’re not in use. But even with a storage-rich kitchen island, I just don’t have that kind of real estate, which means some appliances must be left out on display. In this case, I couldn’t be happier. Beautiful may be the brand name of this air fryer, but it’s also a pretty accurate description. It’s sleek enough that it won’t be an eyesore — for you or your guests. Oh, and did I mention it’s a healthier alternative to traditional oil-fried food? Win-win. $35 at Walmart

Walmart Get unstuck with a set of smooth, easy-to-use pans. The white granite surface is PFOA-free and the handles are removable, allowing for compact, easy storage. If your cookware has seen better days, this is yet another 50%-off steal. Save $52 with coupon $48 at Walmart

Walmart You’ll be able to whip up a cup with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you’ll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously sized 36-ounce water reservoir means you won’t have to refill every time you brew, and you can make back-to-back cups without waiting for a reheat. $49 at Walmart

Walmart If you’ve been searching for ideal perfect stainless-steel mixing bowls to help create your signature dishes and desserts, now’s your chance to snag some real beauties (with lids!) at a huge discount. These bowls are constructed using commercial-grade stainless steel, which is shatterproof, as well as dent- and rust-resistant. They are sure to stand up to whatever your kitchen can throw at ’em. $19 at Walmart

Walmart Want more out of your coffeemaker? I’m a fan of hot java all year long, but with the temps on the rise there’s something to be said about a post-lunch iced coffee to keep you cool and stave off that mid-afternoon “I really need a nap” feeling. Here’s the way to make that happen. $69 at Walmart

Walmart Set it and forget it in style with this sophisticated slow cooker from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful brand. Its touch-activated display and preset cooking times make meal prep effortless, while this white-icing color will look great on any countertop (the six other colors are also on sale). $35 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Home

Walmart If you want to feel like you’re sleeping on bedding worthy of a luxe hotel, this sheet set will certainly get the job done. More than 5,000 shoppers have fallen in love with its microfiber softness and cooling texture (so long, night sweats!). Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won’t have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Dogs, toddlers and coffee spills. My couches stood no chance. Thankfully there’s an easy way to keep my furniture clean, and it’s not shelling out hundreds of bucks for a professional cleanup. This pint-sized beast works wonders. And oh yeah: It can also spot-clean your carpets and get up close and personal with your car’s grimy interior. $88 at Walmart

Walmart At nearly 5 feet tall this gold-framed mirror is gorgeous and functional, allowing you to check out your entire outfit while making your room feel a bit bigger. At 80% off, it’s a no-brainer. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Don’t let its slim profile fool you: This 75%-off multitasking cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. $78 at Walmart

Walmart If your resolution to get more exercise in 2025 hasn’t quite panned out like you’d hoped, this gizmo is for you. Place this under your desk or in front of your favorite armchair and pedal away while you’re watching TV, reading a book or catching up on paperwork. We’ll shoot you straight: While we’ve never seen the price reach $354 for this particular model, this deal still represents a fraction of the price of a full-size elliptical and certainly far less than a year’s membership at your local gym. $113 at Walmart

Walmart When we see a markdown this drastic, we take note! This three-piece luggage set comes with a carry-on, medium and large checked luggage pieces, all for just $80. The pieces are hard-sided, which means extra protection, but they’re still lightweight. For peace of mind, they come with secure TSA locks $80 at Walmart

Walmart If your home cleaning arsenal needs a little oomph, look no further than this electric power scrubbing wand. It’s ideal for banishing stubborn stains, deep cleans like a dream and includes both longer and shorter handle options for reaching just about anything you’d need. $26 at Walmart

Walmart If you’ve been dyin’ to try a Dyson, now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it’s cordless, you won’t have to look for a free outlet each time you move it to a different room. It has three modes, so it can tackle the gnarliest messes with the same grace as a few spilled Cheerios. $370 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Style

Walmart This stunning Cate & Chloe white-gold and crystal necklace is the ideal accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up a casual ensemble or fitting right in with an elegant wedding-guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For less than 20 bucks? It’s hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup. $18 at Walmart

Walmart This curve-skimming top with its vertical pleats is designed to have a slimming effect, which works especially with busier prints like this small-scale floral — though the top is available in an assortment of colors and patterns. It’s soft and even resistant to shrinkage in the wash so no sweat washing and wearing this one all spring and summer. At 50% off, you can probably afford to pick up more than one. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Look, we get it, Crocs aren’t exactly the pinnacle of style, but before you start spewing hate, have you ever worn them? There’s a reason they’re so popular — they’re absurdly comfortable, practically indestructible and weirdly versatile. Whether you’re gardening, running errands or just walking the dog, they somehow manage to be the shoes you didn’t know you needed … until you slip them on and suddenly understand the hype. Get a pair in one of 27 colors. $35 at Walmart

Walmart It might not feel like it, but balmier days really are just around the corner, and this easy-breezy top will be just the thing to get you through the winter-to-spring transition. The puff sleeves add a romantic touch, while the flowy silhouette will flatter your tummy on those days you’re feeling less than svelte — plus, reviewers say it’s impossibly soft. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Determined to get your steps in this spring? There’s no better incentive than a pair of comfy, all-day walking shoes. These Skechers slip-ons have a soft, breathable mesh upper and memory foam insole for cushioning and support. Wide-width options ensure a cozy fit for everyone. $45 at Walmart

Walmart Make your wardrobe complete with this plaid button-down shirt. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it’s ideal for layering with tees and jackets. Plus, it comes in 17 shades and at just $15 — nearly 80% off — you can buy more than one color. $15 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Beauty

Walmart If your current toothbrush isn’t cutting it, this electric one will leave your choppers cleaner than they’ve been in ages. To accomplish this noble task, it uses 8,800 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. You’ll get four brush heads too, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. $28 at Walmart

Walmart In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $400-plus price tag. This alternative from Nexpure is a mere fraction of the price even when it’s not on sale. But at 70% off, it’s a steal. It’ll help you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout, and it has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. Finally, it boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of drying power you want. $36 at Walmart

Walmart I’m not coordinated enough to juggle a round brush and a blow dryer at the same time. Luckily, the L’ange does both, delivering smooth, voluminous tresses with way less effort. Oh, and did I mention it’s nearly half off? $69 at Walmart

