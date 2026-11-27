Palm sugar fructooligosaccharide shipped to Spain; pepper olive oil relaunched in new 260 ml format

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — HESEDGLOBAL is expanding domestic and international sales channels for “Palm Sugar Fructooligosaccharide” and “Pepper Olive Oil,” products that combine Cambodian agricultural produce with Korean food processing technology. Following a September shipment of palm sugar fructooligosaccharide to a buyer in Spain, the company is introducing a new lineup of pepper olive oil in two versions in November.



HESEDGLOBAL

Headquartered in Chungju, Chungbuk Province, HESEDGLOBAL was established in 2019 to handle Korean sales, distribution, and product development for HESED, a Cambodian agriculture-based social enterprise. Going beyond introducing local agricultural products in Korea, the company is developing foods whose usability is enhanced through Korean processing technology.

Palm sugar fructooligosaccharide uses as its raw material palm sugar made by simmering the flower sap of palmyra palms. The company explained that it manufactures the product using only Geographical Indication-certified palm sugar sourced through fair trade from a Cambodian farmers’ cooperative. The product can be used in place of syrup or honey, with a focus on preserving the distinctive flavor of palm sugar.

The product is supplied in two formats: consumer bottles and 20 kg bulk ingredients for food manufacturers. It is configured so that it can be used not only in home kitchens but also as a raw material by food makers. HESEDGLOBAL is also increasing collaborative products that use palm sugar, such as cookies and caramel.

Pepper olive oil is made by infusing Geographical Indication-certified Kampot pepper into extra virgin olive oil. The company adjusted the blend and process to soften the pepper’s strong pungency while allowing its distinctive aroma to harmonize with the flavor of the olive oil, and has filed a patent application for the related technology. It was designed to be easily used as a finishing touch to dishes.

In November, the company launched pepper olive oil with a new label in a 260 ml size, and another version is scheduled for release. It has also prepared a product guide and plans to introduce the product primarily through department stores and duty-free shops. The company is also considering a portable, small-size version.

Local farms and workplaces for people with disabilities in Korea take part in the supply process for both products. Palm sugar is sourced from a Cambodian farmers’ cooperative established by HESED, while the repackaging and packaging of some products, including Kampot pepper, is handled by a domestic production facility for products made by people with severe disabilities. HESEDGLOBAL plans to expand its cooperation so that wider sales channels lead to continued business for the farms that produce the raw materials and the workplaces that take part in domestic packaging.

In Korea, the company will expand supply to department stores, duty-free shops, and pharmacy chains. Building on a memorandum of understanding signed in October with a distribution company specializing in military supply and public procurement, it also plans to enter the military supply and public procurement markets. Overseas, following exports to Japan, Vietnam, and Spain, it will develop new markets such as Mongolia and is developing new products tailored to the European market.

HESEDGLOBAL will continue developing products and pursuing business collaborations using palm sugar and Kampot pepper. While increasing the number of processed foods that highlight the characteristics of Cambodian ingredients, the company aims to strengthen a business foundation in which farms and domestic production and packaging sites can grow together.

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