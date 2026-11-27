– Research findings presented at the Korean Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics… Aiming to complete the Phase 1 trial in the first quarter of 2027

– Developed a “Population Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics (PopPK-PD) Model” based on clinical data from 44 healthy adults

– Quantified the response of the target proteins based on drug concentration… Established a foundation for determining dosages in subsequent clinical trials

JEJU, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Daewoong Pharmaceutical (Co-CEOs Seongsoo Park and Changjae Lee) presented the results of a population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic(PopPK-PD) modeling study based on Phase 1 clinical data for Plodicitinib (DWP212525), an investigational drug candidate for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, at the ‘2026 Korean Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics’ (KSCPT) Autumn Conference held in Jeju from November 25 to 27.



Professor Seunghwan Lee of the Department of Clinical Pharmacology at Seoul National University Hospital is presenting the results of the Phase 1 PK/PD modeling study for Plodicitinib(DWP212525), a new drug candidate for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, at KSCPT 2026.

Plodicitinib is an oral new drug candidate currently being developed by Daewoong Pharmaceutical as a treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Many existing treatments for autoimmune diseases target specific signaling pathways in immune cells, such as T cells or B cells. In contrast, plodicitinib has a mechanism of action that simultaneously inhibits JAK3, which is involved in cytokine signaling, as well as ITK and BTK, which mediate T-cell and B-cell receptor signaling, respectively.

It is expected to regulate various immune responses resulting from the activation and interaction of multiple immune cells. Furthermore, its potential as a treatment for autoimmune diseases characterized by complex immunological pathophysiology—such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and Sjögren’s syndrome—is drawing significant attention.

This study used a mathematical model to analyze how drug concentrations in the body change when the new drug is administered to humans and, consequently, how specific target proteins—particularly ITK and BTK—respond. It is significant in that it establishes a scientific foundation for determining appropriate dosages in future clinical trials involving patients.

The study utilized data from 44 healthy adults who participated in a Phase 1 single-ascending-dose (SAD) clinical trial. The analysis utilized 495 plasma drug concentration measurements, along with 351 BTK and 325 ITK pharmacodynamic measurements. The research team first constructed a population pharmacokinetic (PopPK) model to describe changes in drug concentrations in the body, and then developed a model based on this to quantitatively analyze the relationship between drug concentrations and BTK and ITK responses.

The analysis revealed a trend toward increased drug exposure as the dose of plodicitinib increased. The developed model was found to generally reproduce the drug concentrations and the extent of BTK and ITK responses actually measured in clinical trials.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical plans to continuously refine the model based on additional clinical data to be obtained in the future and to define its subsequent clinical development strategy. The company is currently conducting a multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of plodicitinib and aims to complete the Phase 1 clinical trial in the first quarter of 2027.

Professor Seunghwan Lee of the Department of Clinical Pharmacology at Seoul National University Hospital, who led this clinical trial, stated, “This study is significant in that it quantitatively analyzed the drug concentration of plodicitinib in the body and the response of key target proteins.” He added, “If we can further enhance the model’s predictive power by acquiring additional data from the MAD study, we expect it to serve as a crucial basis for establishing appropriate dosages and administration strategies in clinical trials.”

Seongsoo Park, CEO of Daewoong Pharmaceutical, remarked, “The results of this precision modeling study are a significant achievement, scientifically demonstrating the excellent pharmacological properties and effects on immune-related targets of plodicitinib through quantitative data.” He added, “Based on the ongoing MAD study, we will finalize the dosage and administration strategy for subsequent clinical trials and ensure that patients with difficult-to-treat autoimmune diseases are provided with new treatment options without delay.”

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