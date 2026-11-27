– Sales of processed seaweed products reached KRW 200 billion in 2025; Daesang exports gim to around 50 countries worldwide

– Establishes local production operations in Indonesia, Vietnam, and China; continues to grow in key markets including Southeast Asia, North America, and Oceania

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — South Korean food company Daesang is accelerating its expansion into the global gim (Korean seaweed) market, drawing on its specialized quality-control technology and localization strategy. As global demand for Korean gim continues to rise, the company is growing its international business by leveraging its proprietary R&D capabilities and established production infrastructure. It is also making inroads into the mainstream North American market, recently securing placement for its gimjaban (seasoned seaweed flakes) products in major U.S. retail channels.



Daesang Accelerates Global Gim Expansion Through Technological Expertise and Localization

Daesang currently exports gim products to around 50 countries, including the United States, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. In 2025, sales of processed seaweed products, including export sales, reached KRW 200 billion, up approximately 30% year on year and more than three times their 2020 level.

Daesang’s quality-control capabilities have been a key driver of this growth. Since establishing its Seaweed Research Center in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, in 2017, the company has strengthened its competitiveness across the seaweed business, from quality analysis of raw gim and development of new varieties to research on aquaculture and manufacturing processes and new product development. Under its proprietary Gim Quality Grading System, Daesang assesses dried gim against 13 criteria, including protein content, moisture, taste, texture, and color, and classifies it into nine grades. The company then selects raw gim suited to each product’s intended use. This enables Daesang to reliably supply high-quality gim products that meet the quality standards and consumer preferences of individual countries.

Daesang continues to expand its overseas production network. With local production facilities established in Indonesia and Vietnam, the company has secured a combined annual gim production capacity of 1,500 metric tons. In Indonesia, Daesang ranks No. 1 in market share, offering a variety of products, including seasoned gim, seaweed snacks, and Gim Bori, under the local food brand MamaSuka. In Vietnam, it continues to rank No. 1 in market share, primarily selling seasoned gim and gimjaban under its global food brand Ofood.

Having established local production operations in China in 2026, Daesang is building a stronger platform for growth by expanding its distribution networks and localizing its products. In China, the company is focusing on authentic, premium Korean-style seasoned gim while broadening its product portfolio with offerings such as low-sodium gim for health-conscious consumers. Across Southeast Asia, Daesang is also broadening its reach among consumers who enjoy gim as a snack by offering seasoned gim in a variety of locally popular flavors, including cheese and BBQ.

In the United States, Daesang is expanding beyond existing Asian food distribution channels and making a broader push into the mainstream market. The company is expanding its local distribution network, having secured placement for Ofood Stick Gimjaban with Publix, a major U.S. retailer, in October 2026. In the United States, gim consumption is increasingly extending beyond snacking to meal pairing, with consumers more frequently using gimjaban and similar products as toppings for salads, noodles, fried rice, and other dishes.

In Oceania, Daesang is also expanding its market share by securing placement for three varieties of Korean-made seasoned gim in major mainstream retail channels. Notably, at New Zealand retailer PAK’nSAVE, which determines the number of stores carrying each product based on its evaluation grade, Daesang’s gim products received the highest grade, securing placement across all stores.

Daesang is also strengthening its product and marketing strategies in line with global consumer trends. The company plans to completely redesign the packaging of its Ofood gim products to enhance their visual appeal, while developing products with a crunchier texture—a key attribute of snacks—and a wider variety of formats for greater convenience. Daesang also plans to expand its lineup of versatile products, including gimjaban and furikake, that can be added to rice, noodles, salads, and other dishes, while broadening its business opportunities in the seaweed snack market with products such as gimbukak (crispy seaweed chips).

To build brand awareness across global markets, Daesang is also stepping up its promotional and marketing activities in individual countries. In Indonesia, the company is conducting consumer engagement campaigns tied to local food culture, while in China, it is collaborating with local influencers.

Daesang is also developing land-based aquaculture technology to address instability in the supply of raw gim caused by climate change. In 2025, the company was selected as a joint R&D organization in two areas of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries Project for the Development of Sustainable, High-Quality Gim Seed Production and Land-Based Aquaculture Technologies. By 2029, Daesang plans to develop a land-based aquaculture system capable of year-round mass production of gim and establish a foundation for commercialization. Daesang plans to continue expanding its global gim business, supported by a stable raw gim supply chain and distinctive product strengths.

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation is one of the world’s largest producers of fermented food products, with decades of expertise in food manufacturing. The company has grown into a premier global enterprise through internationally recognized brands such as Jongga and Ofood, offering a broad product portfolio that includes kimchi, specialty sauces, convenient home meal replacements (HMR), and more. Headquartered in South Korea, Daesang operates manufacturing subsidiaries in the United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.daesang.com/en.

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