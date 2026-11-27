eReferral programme marks the first step in a connected-care journey that will be implemented progressively across KPJ

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — KPJ Healthcare Berhad (“KPJ Healthcare” or “the Group”), Malaysia’s largest private hospital network and the country’s first private healthcare provider to establish an Academic Health System, today launched KPJ Care Network, a key part of its transformation under the KPJ Health System (“KPJHS”).



YBhg. Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, Chairman, KPJ Health System Strategic Integration Advisory Council, Chairman, KPJ Healthcare University Sdn Bhd and President & Chief Executive, Johor Corporation (JCorp) (centre) together with​ YBhg. Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Dr Ismail Bakar, Chairman of KPJ Healthcare Berhad (left) and Professor Dato’ Dr Hanafiah Harunarashid, Officer-in-Charge of KPJ Healthcare Berhad (right) during the official launch of KPJ Care Network, marking a significant milestone in KPJ Healthcare’s transformation towards one integrated health system.

KPJ Care Network marks KPJ’s move from a network of strong individual hospitals towards one integrated health system, enabling patients to access expertise across the Group regardless of which KPJ facility they first enter.

Under KPJHS, Practice, Education, Research and Innovation come together to strengthen care across the Group. KPJ Care Network translates this into the patient experience by linking clinical expertise, care pathways and information across facilities.

The principle is simple: care close to home where possible, access to deeper expertise when needed, and a return closer to home when appropriate. Success will be measured by whether patients reach the right care at the right time and move seamlessly through the network – creating an excellent clinical and patient journey from one point of care to the next.

The journey begins with KPJ eReferral Platform, the first practical building block of KPJ Care Network. The digital platform enables referrals between KPJ facilities and allows registered general practitioners (“GPs”) to refer patients to KPJ specialist services through a structured and traceable process. To date, over 3,600 GPs have registered on the platform. Further care pathways and services will be introduced progressively.

This includes strengthening the Hub and Spoke model, where Hubs bring together specialised expertise and advanced capabilities for complex care, while Spokes provide routine, follow-up and continuing care. Patients can move between Hubs and Spokes according to their clinical needs, providing access to specialist care while supporting continuity closer to home.

Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, Chairman of the KPJ Health System Strategic Integration Advisory Council (“SIAC”), Chairman of KPJ Healthcare University and President & Chief Executive of Johor Corporation (“JCorp”), said: “If the KPJ Health System defines what we aspire to become as an institution, the KPJ Care Network determines how far that excellence can reach.”

He said KPJ Care Network reflects a fundamental shift in how KPJ sees its national footprint – making the collective strength of the Group available to patients beyond the facility where they first seek care.

Datuk Syed added, “A patient’s access to the expertise within KPJ should never be determined solely by the facility at which she first seeks care. Through the KPJ Health System and the KPJ Care Network, we intend to make clinical excellence more accessible – and to build an institution that serves generations to come.”

KPJ Healthcare has about 1,500 medical consultants and currently operates 29 hospitals, three Ambulatory Care Centres, four healthcare retail stores – HealthShoppe and more than 30 Lablink branches nationwide, its diagnostic laboratory services. Over time, KPJ Care Network will extend across the wider patient journey – Prevent, Detect, Access, Treat, Rehabilitate, Follow and Renew.

Professor Dato’ Dr Hanafiah Harunarashid, Officer-in-Charge of KPJ Healthcare, said the Care Network would enable KPJ’s doctors and healthcare partners to work more systematically across organisational boundaries. “Good clinical outcomes depend on more than the treatment a patient receives at any one hospital. Timely access to the right expertise, clear communication between doctors and a well-managed handover at every step matter just as much. KPJ Care Network gives our medical consultants and general practitioners a structured way to work together, with patient safety and clinical judgement guiding every decision.”

As the KPJ Care Network develops, KPJ Cares – KPJ’s integrated digital healthcare platform – will increasingly serve as the digital front door to the wider KPJ ecosystem. Building on existing services such as appointment booking and access to e-pharmacy services through EZpilZ, the platform will be progressively enhanced with more patient-focused features, including relevant health and educational materials, helping patients manage their care and stay connected with KPJ throughout their healthcare journey.

With KPJ Care Network, capabilities across KPJ – from its Centres of Excellence and KPJ Healthcare University to the Future Health Institute and digital enablers – will come together as one connected health system. As the network continues to expand in phases, more care pathways and capabilities will be connected, bringing the strength of the whole of KPJ to every patient and enabling an excellent clinical and patient journey.

About KPJ Healthcare Berhad

KPJ Healthcare is building Malaysia’s trusted integrated health system, delivering Care for Life through a connected network of hospitals and care access points. KPJ Healthcare operates 29 hospitals across Malaysia and three Ambulatory Care Centres, serving 3.3 million patients annually with 1,491 medical consultants. Nineteen hospitals are accredited by the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (“MSQH”) and four by Joint Commission International (“JCI”). As Malaysia’s first private healthcare provider to establish an Academic Health System, KPJHS integrates practice, education, research and innovation to drive clinical excellence and patient experience. Beyond hospitals, KPJ Healthcare operates Klinik Waqaf An-Nur (“KWAN”) clinics, dialysis centres and mobile clinics nationwide, and offers more than 40 academic programmes at KPJ Healthcare University (“KPJU”). KPJ Healthcare has been a constituent of the Bursa Malaysia FTSE4Good Index since 2016.

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