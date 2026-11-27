3-Day Summit Draws an Attendance of Over 16,000

Connecting Diverse Perspectives Through Cross-disciplinary Dialogue to Inspire New Opportunities for Transformation

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Business of Design Week (BODW) Summit 2026, Asia’s premier annual event dedicated to design, innovation and brands, concluded successfully on 20 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As the flagship programme of Business of Design Week, organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as Lead Sponsor, and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) as Co-organiser, this year’s Summit was held under the theme ‘Design in Dialogue: Connect + Transform’. The three-day Summit explored how cross-disciplinary dialogue brings together diverse perspectives and leverages the power of design to turn forward-looking insights and innovative ideas sparked through exchange into actionable strategies and solutions that create lasting value for both business and society. The event attracted an on-site attendance of over 16,000, alongside online participants from across the world, demonstrating Hong Kong’s role as a ‘Super Connector’ and ‘Super Value-adder’ that leverages design and creativity to bridge East and West, while fostering international collaboration and cultural exchange.



Business of Design Week 2026 Concludes

This year’s Summit featured more than 40 keynote speeches, panel discussions and fireside chats, bringing together over 60 internationally renowned design masters, business leaders, academics and creative pioneers as speakers. These speakers come from Switzerland, Partner Country for Business of Design Week 2026, as well as Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, the Czech Republic, Korea and beyond, with professional backgrounds ranging from architecture and spatial design, craftsmanship and luxury, healthcare and longevity research, watchmaking, hospitality design, branding and type design, cultural curation to new media creation. Centred on six key topic pillars, namely Reimagining Spaces, Regenerative Culture & Curation, Brand Transformation, The New Luxury & Artisanal Innovation, Designing for Longevity & Vitality, and Future-Ready Transmedia & Education, the participating speakers engaged in profound dialogues and shared forward-thinking insights. Beyond the rich programme on the main stage, the Summit featured specially curated ‘Meet-the-Speakers’ sessions, while three concurrent bodw Future Lab sessions dedicated to experimentation, collaboration, and creative exchange further extended the Summit’s discussions. Adopting a more interactive and action-oriented format, these sessions were led by leading designers, creative pioneers, and scholars who guided participants in exploring future-ready innovative solutions, addressing increasingly complex global challenges, and uncovering future opportunities from diverse perspectives.

Representing Switzerland as the Partner Country of Business of Design Week 2026, Mr Daniel Freihofer, Consul General of Switzerland in Hong Kong and Macao SAR, said in the closing ceremony, ‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Swiss delegation of outstanding speakers who made their way here. As an official Swiss representative, it has been truly inspiring to listen to you and see what you do. It is also our hope that the connections made over the past three days between our Swiss visitors and Hong Kong SAR designers will translate into lasting partnerships in the future, and we are certainly here to support that.’

Looking ahead to 2027, Business of Design Week will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr Steve Leung, BBS, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre, said: ‘Since 2002, BODW has brought us inspiring ideas, meaningful conversations, and more importantly, lasting friendships. So, after all these years, I’m very excited to announce that Business of Design Week 2027 will be hosted as “The Grand Edition”. Rather than spotlighting a single partner country or city, we will bring together our previous partner countries or cities to celebrate with us. We look forward to welcoming back familiar faces and past speakers alongside creative leaders and rising stars from around the world.’

In addition, several past speakers of Business of Design Week, including Michele De Lucchi, Founder of AMDL CIRCLE; Jiang Qiong Er, Artist, Designer, and Co-founder of QEJ Studio; Ben van Berkel, Founder & Principal Architect of UNS; Julia Capp, CEO of RDAI; and Dr Carlo Ratti, Co-founder of CRA – CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI, also extended their congratulations to Business of Design Week via video messages.

Highlights of the Business of Design Week Summit 2026 included:

18 November: Reimagining Spaces, Regenerative Culture & Curation

OPENING KEYNOTE: Design in Dialogue: Building with People, Place, and Purpose

Wim Walschap, CEO & Senior Partner of Herzog & de Meuron, shared in his opening keynote speech on how dialogue lies at the heart of the firm’s design philosophy. He said, ‘We don’t really have a signature style—we don’t want to be limited by preconceptions. What is fixed for us is our process: collaborating with the client, reading the site, and studying its context and history to create a distinctive proposal tailored to each specific place and brief.’

KEYNOTE: Cultivating Generosity: Designing Spaces That Give Beyond Themselves

In her keynote address, Emily Yan, Director, Studio Hong Kong (Asia Region) of Snøhetta, stated that a spirit of generosity lies at the core of the firm’s design philosophy. The team strives to create spaces that give more back to the public, the environment, and future generations than they take. She noted, ‘Before we build spaces for dialogue, it’s important that we dialogue ourselves. Perhaps generosity in design is about leaving the story and the sentence unfinished, so the people who come can make their own stories.’

PANEL DISCUSSION: The Co-Creation of Space: Site, Landscape, and Cultural Continuity in Architecture

Bringing together visionary architects and landscape designers, this panel explored how listening to site-specific conditions allows us to reimagine the built environment. Among them, Enzo Enea, Landscape Architect at Enea Landscape Architecture, noted, ‘For the last 120 years, we used nature to build technology; now we must use technology to help nature survive. This is the most important message I have to share.’

KEYNOTE: Breathe with Me: Design to Reconnect

In this session, Annabelle Schneider, Experience Designer & Artist, shared how strategic curation and creative collaborations transform spatial design into immersive experiences. She remarked, ‘The more artificial our world becomes, the more valuable the real becomes. We often imagine the future as faster, smarter, and more technologically advanced, but progress isn’t only about what we invent next—it’s also about what we choose not to lose: designing more for the body than for the eyes.’

KEYNOTE: Robots as a Creative Medium

Andrea Anner and Thibault Brevet, the creative duo behind AATB, shared how industrial robotics can be transformed into a powerful medium for contemporary art and emotional brand storytelling. Thibault Brevet said, ‘Because robots are no longer confined to factories and are starting to inhabit our everyday world, robotics is no longer just an engineering problem—it is a design problem. It is no longer only about efficiency and optimisation, but about human experience and user interfaces, where designers and artists must have a say.’

19 November: Brand Transformation, The New Luxury & Artisanal Innovation

PANEL DISCUSSION: Interpreting Brand Truth in a Fast World: A 15-Year Dialogue

15 years after Magazine B’s inaugural issue featured FREITAG, Suyong Joh, Founder of Magazine B, and Janine Weiz-Bühler, Navigator / CEO of FREITAG lab. AG, reunited on the BODW stage. They deconstructed the evolution of brand identity, exploring how to balance unwavering core values with the agility required to remain relevant and authentic in our rapidly accelerating, hyper-connected modern world.

Janine Weiz-Bühler noted, ‘For over 33 years, thinking and acting in cycles has remained our guiding purpose. Upcycling is not a design code for us, nor following regulations—it is our origin. There is no circularity without durability: both physical durability and emotional durability, where a one-of-a-kind product becomes a lifelong companion.’

Suyong Joh said, ‘Nowadays, with more AI tools, a lot of brands look great on the surface. Because of this, people are delving deeper — asking what drives this brand, what its core values are, and who is running it. With more good-looking brands on the surface, it has become even more difficult to run a brand that is truly persuasive.’

KEYNOTE: Form, Function & Future: How On Redefines Performance Shoes & Sportswear

Thilo Brunner, Chief Design Officer of On, unpacked the brand’s pioneering design philosophy. He shared, ‘The task of design is to show how innovation feels. We are fascinated by the word “and” — rejecting “or”, because the most interesting thing in design is tension, connecting the most unlikely dots. Design was never meant to play safe; it is about the audacity to dream things up and push things forward.’

KEYNOTE: From Object to Space: The Power of Transdisciplinary Creation

Aurel Aebi, Co-founder of atelier oï, shared how his team blend heritage craftsmanship with material innovation, creating evocative architectures, products, and scenographies. He said, ‘In German, “greifen” means to grasp and “begreifen” means to understand — we think with our hands. We call this “story texture”, where material becomes a language. Good design is not defined by its price, but by the care we put into it. Perhaps the new luxury is not about having more, but more meaning, more connection, and more humanity.’

PANEL DISCUSSION: Foundation for Future Crafts: Translating Artisanal Know-how Across Cultures

Zhang Lei, Founder & Design Director of PINWU Design Studio & Róng Design Library, shared how Róng Design Library’s deconstructive, research system provides a foundation for bridging heritage with tomorrow’s innovation and talents, passing on the Chinese know-how. He said, ‘A designer has two hands: one is technology, and the other is culture — and culture is our handcraft. We cannot direct design by technology alone; we design by hand, because the hand can think independently. Bringing handwork back alongside technology can make our future cities much better.’ Alix Arto and Emma Casella, Product Designers & Co-founders of Herding Wool, also shared their wool and felting research outcomes from the Róng Design Library Residency Programme.

20 November: Designing for Longevity & Vitality, Future-Ready Transmedia & Education

PANEL DISCUSSION: From Molecule to Experience: Interactive Design as a Catalyst for Healthy Aging

Michael Schindhelm, Cultural Professional and initiator of “Life Bowl”, an immersive science communication platform developed between Switzerland and Hong Kong SAR, joined scholars including Prof Heike A. Bischoff-Ferrari, Director of Swiss Campus for Healthy Longevity at University of Basel, to examine how spatial computing, interactive design, and conversational AI can serve as catalysts for health communication.

Michael Schindhelm noted, ‘We have managed to expand lifespan, but we have not solved health span — it is not just a pharmacological riddle, but a social issue that deserves design’s attention. Scientists may discover the mechanisms of life, yet their knowledge requires translation through spatial design and narrative so regular citizens gain personal agency. Ageing is not a fate; it is our choice.’

Prof Heike A. Bischoff-Ferrari remarked, ‘For the first time in history, we have more people aged 65 and older than children aged five and under, making extending healthspan our key priority. While our clinical trials show we can rejuvenate biological ageing in humans through combined lifestyle interventions, the biggest challenge is helping people apply these changes — and that is where science connects with design.’

KEYNOTE: Olive Oil: Taste & Health

Tanja Grandits, Chef & Owner of the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Stucki, introduced olive oil as a key wellness ingredient aligned with longevity, and demonstrated how intuitive eating alongside culinary design that emphasises spatial and multisensory experiences elevates cooking into an expression of love, health, and joy. She shared, ‘The secret to a long life is not hidden in a pill — it is hidden in our kitchens. Longevity doesn’t start in a lab; it starts with the joy of cooking, the very best ingredients, and the people we share our food with. Vitality is not only about nutrients, it is about joy — we don’t need more food rules, we need more tables.’

KEYNOTE: Helvetica: The Art of Typography

Charles Nix, Global Head of Creative Strategy at Monotype, explored how seemingly simple letterforms evolve into a medium of creative expression across eras, and how Helvetica, a timeless design, continues to unlock new possibilities for designers. He said, ‘When redesigning something iconic, our job is to look at it again — to understand what made it work, what has changed in the world around it, and what it could become. New technologies give us new possibilities, yet the core questions for designers remain the same: what do we preserve, what do we take forward, and what do we change?’

PANEL DISCUSSION: Designing the Future: The ‘Learning by Making’ Paradigm Shift

This session brought together academic thought leaders and industry pioneers to explore how design thinking and creative ideation can fundamentally transform educational models, foster interdisciplinary innovation, cultivate problem-solving capabilities, and equip the next generation to navigate the complex, real-world challenges of today and tomorrow. Prof Yung Ho Chang, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture of the University of Hong Kong, noted, ‘Why do we still make? Because we make mistakes, and we are capable of being irrational — working with both brain and heart. In universities, teaching AI should be about how to master it and put it on a leash, not just efficiency. We need more humanities and arts, and to make design a common core of general education.’

While the Business of Design Week Summit 2026 has concluded successfully, local audiences can tune in to HOY 76 (English Channel) from 17 to 19 December (Thursday to Saturday) between 8:30pm and 10:30pm for a special programme, and HOY 77 (Cantonese Channel) on 2 and 9 January (Saturday) from 7:00pm to 8:00pm for highlight programmes, to revisit the insightful sharing of speakers and event highlights from this year’s Summit.

Audiences can also sign up for bodw+ to enjoy unlimited complimentary access to selected content from past to recent editions of Business of Design Week. By upgrading to a Plus membership (annual subscription fee: HK$200) or a Corporate Membership, members can unlock exclusive content from partners and the full bodw+ archive.

For more information, please visit the bodw+ membership page: https://www.bodw.com/en/membership.

Follow official social media platforms for the latest BODW updates: Facebook (bodw+), Instagram (@bodwplus), X (@bodwplus), LinkedIn (bodw+) and YouTube (bodw+).

Media Kit

Event Photos: Media Kit

Speaker Bio: BODW 2026 Speaker

About Business of Design Week (BODW) ( https://2026.bodw.com/en )

Business of Design Week (BODW), Asia’s premier annual event on design, innovation and brands since 2002, is organised by Hong Kong Design Centre and gathers some of the world’s foremost design masters, brand leaders and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong as well as overseas, driving discourse on the value of design and innovation to inspire global audiences and explore new business opportunities.

About Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) ( https://www.hkdesigncentre.org/en/ )

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in leveraging the city’s East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.

The major programmes include Business of Design Week, bodw Future Lab, DFA Awards, Fashion Asia Hong Kong and DESIGN@HKG. Since 2024, we have also been operating the DX design hub in Sham Shui Po, dedicated to fostering emerging design talents and facilitating collaborations and exchanges in the design industry, as well as providing visitors an immersive experience through innovative exhibitions, fashion showcases and cultural events.

To achieve our goals, we:

Cultivate a culture of design

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the power of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

About the Consulate General of Switzerland in Hong Kong ( https://www.eda.admin.ch/hongkong )

The Consulate General of Switzerland in Hong Kong SAR is the official representation of Switzerland in the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions. It promotes Switzerland’s interests and strengthens bilateral relations across economic, cultural, educational and scientific fields.

The Consulate General fosters exchanges between Switzerland and the region, supports Swiss nationals and businesses, and engages with local partners through initiatives that highlight Swiss innovation, creativity and values. Its work is guided by Switzerland’s foreign policy objectives, including the promotion of economic prosperity, sustainable development, human rights and peaceful dialogue.

About DesignInspire ( https://designinspire.hktdc.com/en )

DesignInspire, organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), is a Business-to-All exchange and inspiring platform that gathers global design and creative elites, trend-setting brands, associations and institutes. Through a series of interactive exhibits, design masterpieces, award-winning projects and creative workshops, participants will explore the limitless potential of design and promote top-tier creativity. As a unique B2A platform for Hong Kong’s creative industry, DesignInspire aims to establish a gateway for connecting Hong Kong with the international design community, fostering interaction and collaboration.

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDAHK) ( https://www.ccidahk.gov.hk )

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA’s strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to some of HKDC’s activities/projects only and does not otherwise take part in such funded activities/projects. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication and relevant materials/events (or by members of the project teams) are those of HKDC only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

With thanks to:

Media partners (in no particular order)

99 ART, Archello, Art and Market, Art & Piece, Sing Tao Art Can, Art Map, art4d, ARTLIFE, Creative Home, Design Cool, Design Wanted, Designspeak Asia, Design Gravity, Design More, DEZEEN, DOMUS, EveryArt, Friday Ming Pao, F Magazin, FRAME, Greater Bay Area TV, Green BAZAAR, Guangdong Radio and TV, Hong Kong Economic Journal, Home Journal, IDEAT, Industrial Design, Lifestyle Asia HK, Lifestyle Journal, L’OFFICIEL , LUXE, Ming Pao Weekly, people.cn, Prestige, ROBB REPORT, That’s GBA, The Culturist, Furniture Today Design, Yangcheng Evening News and YouArch.

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