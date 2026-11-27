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For one traveler heading to San Juan recently to celebrate his birthday, the extra legroom of an exit row came with an unexpected catch: a no-alcohol flight.

Boarding a four-hour Saturday evening flight before his birthday, the passenger was informed by a flight attendant that alcohol would not be served to anyone seated in an exit row, according to the individual’s viral post on Reddit.

The sudden restriction caught the flyer — who said he hadn’t had a single drink all day — off guard.

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While federal regulations require exit-row passengers to be alert and capable of assisting in an emergency, there is no blanket ban on serving them a drink, according to FAA regulations.

“Being called to assist in an emergency in an exit row is about a one in a million occurrence,” Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and blog author of “View From The Wing,” told Fox News Digital.

“There are multiple passengers in the exit row, and a single drink is not likely to impair your ability to assist in that situation,” he said.

Leff said it’s not clear from the account whether the flight attendant knew about FAA and airline guidance regarding alcohol in exit rows. (Leff was not on the flight in question nor was he connected to it.)

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“Sometimes, crew members get things wrong,” said Leff.

He said in such a case, “the best thing to do is to talk to someone else on board, but certainly not to escalate things.”

He added, “Making up a policy may have the opposite effect because somebody may know that’s wrong, and they may be … righteously outraged over it.”

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Online, Reddit users emphasized they saw the flight attendant’s actions as a huge gaffe.

One summed it up this way: “That’s definitely [an] FA policy, not FAA.”

“That’s not a policy,” one commenter said.

“Sounds like you ran into a tyrant that makes up whatever rules they want on the spot,” the person added, directly addressing the original poster.

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Another person said he had flown one airline about 70 times in the past year and almost always sat in the exit row, adding, “Almost always get a drink. Definitely not a regulation.”

Someone else commented, “I sat in the exit row on my birthday five days ago. The [flight attendant] made a point to tell me drinks were on them because it was my birthday. I had a tequila soda. No issues.”

Others, however, supported the flight attendant’s move, arguing that exit-row passengers may need to help during an emergency.

“Seems like a good policy,” one person said.

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Another person said he or she would like the assurance that “the person opening the emergency exit isn’t sloshed.”

‘Morally outraged’

The Reddit poster who was denied the birthday drink wrote that the airline issued a standard “sorry for how this was communicated” apology alongside 5,000 frequent flyer miles.

“Almost always get a drink. Definitely not a regulation.”

“If a passenger in this case is getting 5,000 mileage plus miles, those are worth [around] $50.75 dollars, certainly more than the single drink was worth,” Leff said.

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“The passenger may feel morally outraged for having had the wrong information … especially in that moment,” he added.

“But they can now go buy several [drinks] with the relative economic value they’ve received in exchange.”

Leff explained, however, that flight attendants are not allowed to serve alcohol to passengers who have already had a number of drinks.

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“Airlines are not supposed to serve alcohol to passengers who are … already visibly intoxicated. There are limits to that service,” he said.

“Passengers are also not supposed to access their own alcohol … precisely because crew members are supposed to monitor,” said Leff.

“And they don’t want these things getting out of hand.”

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