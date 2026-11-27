From Buddhist grottoes to a modern vehicle assembly line, delegates explored Shanxi’s cultural heritage and changing economy

DATONG, China , Nov. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — More than 50 delegates from China and abroad took part in a six-day cultural exchange across Shanxi Province from November 20 to 25. The program, “Global Civilization Dialogue: Rendezvous with the Orchid,” took them to Datong, Shuozhou, Taiyuan and Jinzhong. Orchid Award winners, international judges and shortlisted candidates joined cultural scholars, communications specialists, social media creators and journalists.



Shanxi Hosts International Cultural Exchange Across Four Cities

The tour began at the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The grottoes’ Buddhist sculptures, carved for the Northern Wei court beginning in the fifth century, reflect the exchange of artistic ideas between ancient China and other cultures. In Shuozhou’s Yingxian County, delegates visited the Yingxian Wooden Pagoda and saw how mortise-and-tenon joints fit its timbers together.

In Taiyuan, the “Soul of Jin” exhibition at the Shanxi Museum and the historic buildings of Jinci Temple introduced delegates to the province’s long history. In Jinzhong, the Wang Family Compound and the Ancient City of Pingyao offered a glimpse into the lives of Shanxi’s merchant families. Delegates also tried their hand at some of the local traditions passed down through generations.

Along the Fenhe River Ecological Corridor, delegates saw how the restoration of Shanxi’s “mother river” had turned a once-polluted waterway into a green corridor through the city. At Geely Automobile’s Jinzhong plant, they watched vehicles take shape on a production line, a close-up look at how advanced manufacturing is reshaping a region long reliant on natural resources.

The program also included an international dialogue on civilizations titled “Amid Mountains and Rivers, Jin Culture Shines Anew” and a discussion titled “From Shanxi to the World: A Legacy of Trust and Integrity.”

The event was guided by the China International Communications Group (CICG) and hosted by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Shanxi Provincial Committee and the China Center for International Communication Development (Orchid Award Secretariat). It was organized by China and Foreign Languages International Communication Development (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and co-organized by the Publicity Departments of the CPC Taiyuan, Datong, Shuozhou and Jinzhong Municipal Committees, and Shanxi Radio and Television Station.

The China International Communications Group established the Orchid Award to honor international recipients, both individuals and organizations, for their contributions to cultural exchange with China. The “Exploring China” tour is part of the third Orchid Award program.

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