Hong Kong Tech Startup Advances AI Lung Cancer Screening Project, Supporting the Fight Against City’s Top Cancer Killer

HONG KONG, Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Caretia, a local tech startup based at Hong Kong Science Park, today announced that its AI-powered lung cancer screening platform has achieved initial milestones and entered a new phase of development. This progress aligns closely with the direction set out in the 2025 Policy Address, where Chief Executive Mr. John Lee indicated that the government would comprehensively enhance cancer prevention and diagnosis and specifically recommended launching AI-assisted lung cancer screening.



Caretia AI medical imaging platform

According to data from the HK Cancer Online Resource Hub, lung cancer remains one of the most common cancers in Hong Kong and is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. A core challenge contributing to its high mortality rate is that early-stage lung cancer typically presents no obvious symptoms. By the time symptoms emerge, the condition has often progressed to an intermediate or advanced stage. While low-dose computed tomography is internationally recognised as an effective method for early detection, its widespread adoption in screening programmes still faces practical challenges.

Caretia’s team, composed of postgraduate research students and graduates from The University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong in fields including medicine and computer science, has been developing and refining its AI model over the past year to improve screening efficiency and reduce costs. The company is also partnering with local charitable organisations to subsidise lung health screenings for underprivileged communities in Hong Kong. This initiative not only provides critical early screening for those in need but also generates valuable, locally-relevant clinical data to further enhance the AI model’s accuracy for the Hong Kong population.

“We welcome the latest Policy Address and are greatly encouraged by its focus on leveraging AI technology to enhance cancer screening and diagnosis,” said Philip Tsang, Co-Founder and CEO of Caretia. “Our ongoing R&D in AI-assisted CT scan analysis is designed to identify early-stage lesions proactively. If lung cancer can be detected and treated at an initial stage, patient recovery rates can be significantly improved, while also substantially reducing public and private healthcare costs.”

Philip also added, “As a locally-rooted tech team, we are ready to contribute to the healthcare sector. We look forward to uniting Hong Kong’s best innovative talents and fostering close collaboration between government health authorities, academic institutions, and the science research community to collectively build a healthier future.”

About Caretia

Caretia is a Hong Kong tech startup, incubated at Cyberport and now conducting its AI-in-healthcare R&D at Hong Kong Science Park. The team consists of postgraduate research students and graduates from The University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong, dedicated to applying artificial intelligence in the healthcare domain. The company is currently focused on developing solutions in the fields of medical imaging and public health.

Source