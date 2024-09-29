How To Watch the MLB Wild Card Series: how to stream, who’s playing and more

The Detroit Tigers are vying for a Wild Card spot during the MLB post-season. The Wild Card Series begins on Oct. 1 (Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images)

The Major League Baseball postseason is nearly upon us! As is recent tradition, six teams from the American League and six teams from the National League will compete in the playoffs. The top two teams from each league, as determined by the regular season standings, are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. The next three teams in the standings and the lowest-ranked division winner from each league will compete in the Wild Card series, which runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 3. to secure their spot in the next round, in a best-of-three format. Six wild card teams make the MLB Playoffs, and while this weekend’s regular season games will ultimately determine which teams will play in the Wild Card series, here’s a primer on how to watch the MLB Wild Card series when it begins Oct. 1.

How to watch the MLB Wild Card Series:

Watch the MLB Wild Card Series on ESPN, ABC and some RSNs Fubo TV

Dates: October 1-3, 2024

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, and more

Where to watch the MLB Wild Card Series on TV:

The MLB Wild Card Series will air on ABC and ESPN.

Where to watch MLB Wild Card games without cable:

ABC and ESPN are available on several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

(Fubo) Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, ABC, and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment but it’s also one of the most comprehensive ways to catch sports all year long, from MLB games to the NFL and NCAA games, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some preseason games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $30 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

Who is competing in the MLB Wild Card Series?

Three teams from the American League and three from the National League will compete in the MLB Wild Card series. As of today, the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles (AL) and the San Diego Padres and Milkwaukee Brewers (NL) have clinched spots in the Wild Card Series. One remaining teams from each league will be determined after this weekend’s games:

AL Wild Card teams: Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Remaining Team TBD

NL Wild Card teams: Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Remaining Team TBD

2024 MLB Playoff Schedule:

All times Eastern

Here’s a full rundown of the schedule for the MLB postseason.

MLB Playoffs Schedule

Wild Card Series: October 1-3

Division Series: October 5-12

League Championship Series: October 13-22

World Series: October 24 – November 2

2024 MLB Wild Card Series Schedule:

October 1: ALWC1 vs. ALWC2, Game 1

October 1: NLWC1 vs. NLWC2, Game 1

October 1: NLWC3 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1

October 1: ALWC3 vs, Houston Astros, Game 1

October 2: ALWC1 vs. ALWC2, Game 2

October 2: NLWC1 vs. NLWC2, Game 2

October 2: NLWC3 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Game 2

October 2: ALWC3 vs. Houston Astros, Game 2

October 3: NLWC1 vs. NLWC2, Game 3 (if necessary)

October 3: ALWC1 vs. ALWC2, Game 3 (if necessary)

October 3 : NLWC3 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Game 3 (if necessary)

October 3: ALWC3 vs. Houston Astros, Game 3 (if necessary)

Every way to watch MLB Playoff games this season:

Source