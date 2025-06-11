Hypershell and American Hiking Society: Empowering a More Inclusive Outdoors on National Trails Day® 2025

Exclusive Exoskeleton Sponsor Helps Redefine Outdoor Access with Wearable Innovation at Trail Events Nationwide

SHENZHEN, China, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hypershell, a leading innovator in wearable robotics, proudly partnered with the American Hiking Society as the exclusive exoskeleton sponsor of National Trails Day® 2025, held on June 7. This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to wellness, sustainability, and inclusive outdoor experiences.



National Trails Day participants try out the Hypershell X exoskeleton on site.

This year’s National Trails Day engaged tens of thousands of participants through events held across the United States. At the Tahoe Rim Trail near Big Meadow Trailhead, Hypershell introduced its X series exoskeleton, the world’s first designed for outdoor adventure and everyday mobility. Attendees and volunteers had the opportunity to experience its benefits firsthand through live demonstrations and trail maintenance activities.



Volunteers wearing Hypershell exoskeletons during trail clearing; group photo of hikers with Hypershell at Tahoe Rim Trail.

“The Hypershell exoskeleton helped our group enjoy the hike together,” said one participant. “Friends who usually struggle to keep up could move more easily and stay with the group. It really made the outdoors feel more inclusive and fun.”

More than 50 volunteers used Hypershell during the event, benefiting from reduced fatigue and enhanced movement. Its intuitive design and replaceable battery system enabled continuous use throughout the day, reinforcing the brand’s focus on practical, sustainable outdoor solutions.

Expanding Access Through Innovation

Hypershell’s presence on National Trails Day symbolized a growing vision of how technology can reduce barriers in outdoor spaces.

“National Trails Day® is more than a celebration—it’s a movement to make the outdoors a space where everyone feels welcome, connected, and inspired,” said Heather Klein Olson, Executive Director of the American Hiking Society. “Our partnership with Hypershell reflects a bold, shared vision: to break down barriers and reimagine what’s possible. Together, we’re opening new pathways for people to experience the joy, freedom, and belonging that nature provides.”

A Commitment to Equity and Sustainability

Beyond this initiative, Hypershell is committed to collaborating with nonprofits, rescue teams, and community organizations around the globe. These partnerships aim to support mission-critical work in conservation, disaster relief, and accessibility through cutting-edge engineering.

About Hypershell

Hypershell is a frontier technology company focused on empowering human mobility through wearable robotics. The company’s X series exoskeletons are designed to enhance endurance, reduce physical fatigue, and create more equitable access to exploration and labor-intensive activities. Hypershell is dedicated to sustainability, accessibility, and innovation in every step forward.

Learn more at www.hypershell.tech

About American Hiking Society

Founded in 1976, the American Hiking Society is the national voice for hikers and a leading advocate for the protection and accessibility of America’s trails. Through education, stewardship, and partnerships, AHS ensures that the benefits of hiking and outdoor recreation are available to all.

Learn more at www.americanhiking.org

Media Contact:

Hypershell Co., Ltd.

Hypershell PR Team

Email: pr@hypershell.tech