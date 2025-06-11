Klippa Shopping Centre, Toppen Shopping Centre, and IPC Shopping Centre brings play to life through a variety of immersive and hands-on experiences tailored for children and families

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This mid-year school holiday, Ikano Centres and Mattel invites Malaysians to embark on a journey of imagination, creativity, and excitement with the Play Without Limits: A Mattel Adventure cross-centre family activation. Following its debut at Klippa Shopping Centre from 17 to 25 May, the fun will continue across the Southern and Central region at Toppen Shopping Centre from 31 May to 15 June and IPC Shopping Centre from 5 to 15 June, welcoming families with children to explore various activities, workshops, and challenges with iconic Mattel brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, UNO, and Scrabble.



Ikano Centres and Mattel Invites Families to ‘Play Without Limits’ This School Holiday

School holidays are a time that children look forward to the most. It is a time where they get a break from their routines, and have the chance to explore, imagine, and have fun. It is also a perfect opportunity for families to slow down and create meaningful memories together.

Low Kiu Fung, Head of Brand Experience and Communications, Ikano Centres said, “At Ikano Centres, we believe in going beyond transactional shopping to create vibrant destinations that inspire and connect communities. We are excited to partner with Mattel to bring the ‘Play Without Limits: A Mattel Adventure’ to live across our shopping centres in Malaysia, offering a space where families can build meaningful memories and explore the wonder of childhood. Through this partnership, we are proud to spark creativity, imagination, and joy for our communities under one roof.”

“2025 marks 80 years of Mattel redefining play through creativity, innovation, and cultural relevance. As we evolve into a global leader at the intersection of toys and family entertainment, strategic partnerships with brands that share the same value becomes more valuable than ever. At Mattel, we believe in the power of play to inspire, educate the kids, and bring families closer together. Our partnership with Ikano Centres brings this vision to life by transforming everyday spaces into dynamic destinations where children can imagine limitless possibilities with our beloved brands. Together, we are committed to creating joyful, enriching experiences that align with our global mission to empower the next generation through purposeful play.” said Murat Ariksoy, General Manager, Mattel South Asia.

Play Without Limits: A Mattel Adventure at Toppen Shopping Centre

At Toppen Shopping Centre, families can look forward to a school holiday celebration filled with creativity, discovery, and endless fun from 31 May to 15 June. Throughout this campaign period, visitors can dive into a series of thrilling activities, from racing cars at the Hot Wheels Loop Challenge and digital action in the Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged racing video game challenge, to magical moments at the Barbie Tea Party and the inspiring Barbie ‘You Can Be Anything’ Talent Show where young talents can showcase their Dream Career line with Barbie’s thematic this year, ‘Limitless Possibilities’.

Play Without Limits: A Mattel Adventure at IPC Shopping Centre

From 5 to 15 June 2025, IPC Shopping Centre will buzz with hands-on play and creativity with exciting workshops, games, and themed activities. Highlights include the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Challenge and Hot Wheels Loop Challenge where visitors can race their favourite vehicles on the Hot Wheel tracks; ‘Barbie Accessorise Yourself’ Workshop where children can design their own accessories; Barbie Tea Party; and Barbie ‘You can be Anything’ Fashion Show Competition where aspiring young fashionistas can dress up and walk the runway in their favourite look.

To make the experience even more memorable, visitors can bring home a piece of adventure through exclusive Mattel gift-with-purchase redemptions. From collectible Hot Wheels Monster Trucks 1:70 vehicles or Hot Wheels Monster Trucks 2-pack Asst to other merchandises such as Hot Wheels Monster Trucks lunch bags, Barbie colouring sets, and limited-edition UNO pouches, these specially curated items serve as the perfect keepsakes for children and the child at heart.

Adding to the excitement, the Play Without Limits: A Mattel Adventure activation will also be hosting the 5th Scrabble Tournament for Beginners 2025, held in collaboration with the Malaysian Scrabble Association. Regional qualifying rounds will take place at each participating Ikano Centre, with top players earning a spot in the Scrabble Championship – National Finals at IPC Shopping Centre this July.

Play Without Limits: A Mattel Adventure is more than just a holiday event, it is a celebration of imagination, learning, and community. Through this exciting collaboration, Ikano Centres and Mattel are turning school holidays into meaningful moments for families across Malaysia. Whether you are racing cars, building dreams, or making new memories, the adventure is just getting started.

For more information about the Play Without Limits: A Mattel Adventure, visit Klippa Shopping Centre on Facebook or Instagram; Toppen Shopping Centre at its website, Facebook, or Instagram; IPC Shopping Centre at its website, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok or Mattel’s Official Facebook page.

