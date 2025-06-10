The most popular Father’s Day gifts Yahoo readers are buying that’ll arrive by Sunday

We’re less than a week out from Father’s Day. (Cue the collective panic.) Sure, I love nothing more than coming up with unique Father’s Day gift ideas (hey, it’s my job!), but I also know that the best recommendations often come from others. After all, my goal is to point you to products that your dad will actually put to good use — and I may be a bit biased here, but I think Yahoo readers know best.

That’s why I’ve turned to the numbers and compiled a list of Father’s Day gifts that your fellow readers are buying and giving this year. Here’s a taste of what’s down below: There’s a book of brainteasers that’ll stump most puzzlers, a pair of silly socks that he can wear on the green and a clip-on lens kit to help him take some quality snaps on his smartphone camera. And while there are a couple of repeats from past years (heated eye massagers for the win), this list is packed with plenty of newbies that hit the sweet spot in terms of practicality and price. Most of these picks come in under $50 with free, fast shipping for Prime members.

Quick Overview See 5 more

Amazon Dad’s got his Wordle strategy on lock, so why don’t you give him a new challenge? These aren’t your average crosswords; nope, they’re escape room-style puzzles that’ll force him to read between the lines (and cryptic codes). “They make you think,” one proud puzzler pontificated. “I had to come back to one the next day because I was racking my brain. Not so obscure, but hard enough to be a challenge.” $30 at Amazon

Amazon Dad traded his big, bulky camera for a smartphone and never looked back. And while it certainly gets the job done, certain moments call for wider angles and better magnification. This lens kit gives him both — just clip on the right lens (or stack the two), then snap pics from the front or rear camera. Plus, it comes with a clip-on LED light with three brightness levels, so he can illuminate the subject or its surroundings. $40 at Amazon

Amazon I know, I know, socks are a pretty basic (read: boring) Father’s Day gift, but trust me, this pair will really putt a smile on Dad’s face. They tell an all-too-familiar story of bogeys and blunders — which, let’s face it, is a typical day on the green. $10 at Amazon

Amazon This may not seem like the most thoughtful Father’s Day gift out there, but here’s where I beg to differ: It’s something that Dad will actually use, which is far better than a personalized tchotchke that’ll collect dust. Motivate him to get rid of the batteries he’s had since before you were born and organize the ones with some life left by size and type. This carrying case even has a built-in tester to help him sort the good from the bad. $25 at Amazon

Amazon We could all do a better job at telling the people we love most just how much they matter to us. This book is the perfect guide, with 50 fill-in-the-blank prompts that’ll encourage you to sit down and reflect on your relationship with dear ol’ Dad. Let your heart do the talking: Get serious, lean into your silly side or write answers that are a perfect blend of the two (just like Dad!). $10 at Amazon

Zappos Dad’s worn-out slippers can step aside, because these plush slides will actually give him the support he needs. Senior Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini’s husband learned about these slip-ons during an interview with Jeff Bridges (yep, that one!), who was wearing them at the time after recovering from surgery. “Bridges is right: They are, in fact, the most comfortable, stabilizing shoes I’ve ever owned, like having your feet ensconced in a bouncy, nurturing plastic cloud,” she raved. $60 at Zappos

Amazon Dad’s not a know-it-all by any means, but he does know it all — or so he says. See how his smarts stack up with this fast-paced trivia game, which has over 400 questions about movies, geography and other things he outta know. Here’s the catch: You don’t earn points if you’re right; nope, you lose points each (and every) time you’re wrong. $20 at Amazon

Amazon He’s got gizmos and gadgets aplenty, which means one thing: His screen time is on the up and up — and so is his eye strain. That’s where this top-selling eye massager comes in: Slip it on, then toggle between different compression, vibration and heat modes to soothe dry, overworked eyes. “I don’t know who invented this, but they deserve a lifetime achievement award! I suffer from chronic sinus headaches and this is the best 20 minutes of my day, every day,” raved one relaxed reviewer. Others wrote that they use it to relieve tension headaches or get them back to sleep. $52 at Amazon

Amazon Because Dad loves a problem solver. This set of gooseneck lights magnetically attaches to any grill — Traeger, Weber, you name it — so your favorite grill master can actually see what’s on the grates. The best part? He can set them up immediately since batteries are included — a rare feat in the gifting world! $19 at Amazon

Amazon A cleaning product for Father’s Day? Hear me out: This top-selling slime is a year-round Yahoo reader favorite, and it’s selling like crazy right now. It’s not just any ol’ goo — he can press it into cup holders, air vents and other hard-to-reach areas, then peel it away to remove crumbs, dust and other unwanted debris. $8 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Shop Father’s Day gifts: Best Father’s Day gifts for 2025 | Best Father’s Day gifts under $50 | Unique Father’s Day gifts

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We’ve got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, kids, you name it.

Source