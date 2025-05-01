I scrolled through 10,000 spring styles at H&M — here are my faves, all under $30

Have you checked out H&M recently? I used to be a regular at my local store back in the day, and I’ve always seen it as a treasure trove of affordable fashion. Since the store near me closed, I drifted away, but I recently rediscovered my love for the brand when I visited another location. Trust me, it was worth the drive! After that, I took a peek online and was blown away by the selection. Seriously, there are thousands of sleek, stylish pieces that look way more expensive than they are.

Because I love nothing more than scrolling through page after page of cute clothes and sharing my favorite finds, I’ve rounded up 10 uber-chic items under $30 (I know, right?!). From a classic shirtdress to comfy sandals and breezy blouses, these picks are going in my cart for spring.

H&M I can’t get over how stunning this midi shirtdress is. It has such a flattering fit thanks to the elastic at the midsection that cinches in your waist to show off your figure. It also comes with a removable tie belt, and the snap buttons let you decide just how much skin you want to show. You can’t go wrong with classic black, but don’t miss the colorful prints. Related: 9 flowy spring dresses that secretly flatter your waist — all under $60 $30 at H&M

H&M A handbag that’s comfortable, stylish and big enough to hold more than the essentials? Sign me up. I’m loving this sleek tan style — it has an adjustable strap that allows you to wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. Plus, the color is so versatile that it will pair well with everything in my spring wardrobe. $30 at H&M

H&M A flowy button-down is one of my most-worn pieces come spring, and this striped linen blend will fit right in with the rest of my wardrobe. The relaxed piece combines that classic tailored vibe with a laidback feel, and the oversized fit means I can wear it tons of different ways — tying, tucking or layering it under my favorite sweaters. $30 at H&M

H&M Linen pants are a spring and summer must-have in my book, and this $30 option looks nearly identical to more expensive options I have. They have a quietly luxurious vibe that’s very “rich mom,” and the drawstring waist makes them comfy and forgiving on an indulgent vacation. I’m eyeing the versatile black style, but at this price, I may scoop up the beige too. $30 at H&M

H&M I love the comfort factor of T-shirt dresses, but often feel like I look frumpy in them. So I was excited to see that this cozy option has shaping darts at the back of the waistline for a more cinched-in, tapered silhouette. Even better, it’s size-inclusive, ranging from XXS to 4XL, and at $18 a pop, I may just grab one in every color. $18 at H&M

H&M I’ve been on the lookout for a new pair of slides, and this cute pair looks like our editor-loved Birkenstock Arizonas, but they’re a fraction of the price. I love their sleek, minimalist style. Plus, they’ve got a cushioned footbed and molded insoles for extra comfort and support, a big bonus in my book. $30 at H&M

H&M If you’re on the hunt for stylish bottoms that are roomy and lightweight, look no further than these crêpe jersey wide-leg stunners. The flattering high-waist silhouette will help elongate your figure, and the chic buckle detail and belt loops will prevent anyone from realizing they’re actually comfy pull-on pants. Choose from five easy-to-style colors. $25 at H&M

H&M A crisp white cotton poplin shirt is a must in any closet, and I can’t get over how elevated this $25 option feels. It has a cut-out at the back to give it a hint of sex appeal, while the billowy puff sleeves add a fun boho vibe. It also comes in pale blue and pastel pink if you want a hint of color. $25 at H&M

H&M Cute, comfy and feminine, this gorgeous bright blue top has a V-shaped opening with narrow ties at the top that let you control how much skin is showing. I love that the long raglan balloon sleeves have narrow cuffs so you can push them up on warmer days. It also comes in white, but sizes are more picked over. $30 at H&M

H&M A gorgeous, silky midi skirt for just $30? Get in my cart! It has a high waist, concealed elastic waistband and a gently flared hem that hits just above the ankle. Choose from sizes XXS to 4XL and seven versatile colors. $30 at H&M

Source