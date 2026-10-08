Intruder breaches airport security, takes stolen tarmac vehicle on reckless rampage

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A traveler’s reckless rampage with an airport tug created mayhem at a California airport Oct. 6.

Video from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana shows a man behind the wheel of an airport tug on Tuesday, dangerously maneuvering around the airfield and, at one point, even reversing near a plane, according to Storyful.

Authorities identified the man as a 26-year-old from Everett, Washington. He had been scheduled to travel from John Wayne Airport to Seattle aboard a Delta Air Lines flight, according to FOX 59.

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The incident began around 5:30 p.m., when the man allegedly gained access to the airfield through Gate 12, the outlet reported.

A Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital the airline was cooperating with law enforcement after the unusual incident.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior, and we take all incidents seriously,” a spokesperson said.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers and people, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement.”

After reaching the tarmac, the individual allegedly took an Alaska Airlines tug, one of the ground vehicles used around airports to move baggage and equipment, as FOX 59 reported.

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Video footage shows the man driving the vehicle around the airfield and backing up near an aircraft.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, a Delta Airlines passenger breached gate 12 at the terminal and accessed the airfield,” a spokesperson for John Wayne Airport told Fox News Digital.

“There were no impacts to operations.”

“He stole an Alliance Ground International (AGI) baggage tug assigned to Alaska Airlines and crashed it into another vehicle by Gate 7. He attempted to steal an American Airlines lavatory truck and was arrested by Airport Police Services,” the statement continued.

“The subject was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The subject was scheduled to depart on a Delta flight to Seattle. There were no impacts to operations.”

The ride eventually ended with the tug crashing into another vehicle in the area of Gate 7, according to FOX 59.

The man then allegedly tried to get into an American Airlines lavatory service truck before Airport Police Services officers apprehended him, the outlet reported.

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Authorities arrested the individual on suspicion of vehicle theft, trespassing and vandalism. He was later taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to FOX 59.

The incident did not disrupt airport operations, the outlet reported.

Fox News Digital previously reported on another unusual airport theft involving a man who allegedly took a small plane in Hungary while intoxicated.

The man allegedly removed the restraints securing a Cessna 172 at Kalocsa Airport and took off in the aircraft before heading toward Paks, the home of Hungary’s only nuclear power plant.

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The unauthorized flight was detected by Hungarian military radar, prompting two fighter jets to respond. The Cessna eventually came down in a sunflower field near Gerjen.

After exiting the damaged aircraft, the man allegedly sought help from a passing motorist before attempting to take the driver’s vehicle, according to Hungarian police.

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The driver prevented him from leaving with the car, and officers arrested the man nearby. Police said he appeared intoxicated at the time and were investigating whether other substances were involved.

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