Never forget breakfast again with the new UNCLE TOBYS Oat Ring

UNCLE TOBYS is giving Australians the chance to get their hands on the world’s least advanced wearable, because breakfast shouldn’t need biometrics T&Cs apply.

SYDNEY, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In a world where everything from sleep to stress levels and recovery can be optimised, UNCLE TOBYS has identified the next frontier: remembering breakfast. Enter the Oat Ring – a wearable with one job of reminding you to put your overnight oats in the fridge for tomorrow’s breakfast.



UNCLE TOBYS has launched the Oat Ring

The UNCLE TOBYS Oat Ring features:

Milk-proof technology

Industry-leading non-charging capabilities

Zero health tracking

Zero sleep data

Fully wearable design

A reminder to put oats in the fridge

No app. No dashboard. No sleep score. No biometrics. Just a simple reminder that breakfast does not need to be optimised.

The launch comes as nearly a third of Australians aged 18+ spend more than $3,300 a year on wellness products and services, while over half (55%) say they feel fatigued and overwhelmed by wellness content – from sleep scores, 4:30 am alarms and ice baths, to mouth tape, vagus nerve stimulation and the latest cottage cheese trend.

Developed in response to over one in two (56%) Australians skipping breakfast at least once a week, the UNCLE TOBYS team is launching the Oat Ring as part of its Oatimisation Protocol — a no-fuss routine for making breakfast happen:

POUR

CHILL

EAT

REPEAT

To champion the Oatimisation Protocol, UNCLE TOBYS has appointed Liam Stapleton as its first C-OAT-O (Chief Oat Officer). His extensive lack of experience running a multinational tech company made him uniquely qualified to launch a tech ring that tracks absolutely nothing. He says: “The wellness industry keeps telling us we need more data, more tracking and more optimisation. We had a different idea. What if people just needed a reminder to make breakfast?”

UNCLE TOBYS Head of Marketing, Kimberley Finsten, said: “The Oat Ring is probably the least advanced wearable ever created, and that’s exactly the point. It doesn’t measure, monitor, or optimise a thing. It just reminds you to put your Overnight Oats in the fridge before bed. In a world obsessed with tracking everything, we’re celebrating something much simpler: making it easier to start the day with a nutritious breakfast.”

Limited Edition UNCLE TOBYS Oat Ring

A limited number of Oat Rings are up for grabs. To be in the running, visit the pinned Instagram post on UNCLE TOBYS social channels and comment on the pinned promotional post, providing an answer to the question: “What’s the most unhinged thing you’ve done to “optimise” your life?” (in 25 words or less). Competition Period: The competition commences at 6:00 am AEST on 28 September 2026 and closes at 11:59 pm AEDT on 11 October 2026. T&Cs apply.*

UNCLE TOBYS Overnight Oats are available in a range of flavours at major supermarkets nationwide. For more information about the Oatimise Your Life campaign, visit www.uncletobys.com.au/oatimise.

END

Research methodology

The UNCLE TOBYS Oatimise Your Life research was conducted among a nationally representative sample of n=1,019 Australians aged 18+, across all states and territories, in September 2026 by Pureprofile.

Abbreviated competition T&Cs

*Starts 6:00am AEST 28/9/26. Ends 11:59pm AEDT 11/10/26. Aus. res. 18+. Limit 1 entry/person. Prize: engraved UNCLE TOBYS ‘oat’ silver ring (6mm wide) with synthetic Ruby stone & 1 x sachet of UNCLE TOBYS Overnight Oats (prize valued at up to $350.70 ea) (30 to be won). Judging occurs 10am AEDT 14/10/26 at 1 Homebush Bay Drive, Rhodes NSW 2138. Prize winners notified via Instagram DM, and published at www.nestle.com.au/productnews/winners by 20/10/26. Claim prize by 11:59pm AEDT 17/11/26. Re-judging occurs 12pm AEDT 19/11/26. Promoter: Nestlé Australia Ltd, ABN 77 000 011 316, 1 Homebush Bay Drive, Rhodes NSW 2138. See https://www.uncletobys.com.au/oatimise for Terms and Conditions.

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