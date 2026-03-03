Kakao Games Launches “SMiniz,” New Title Based on SM Entertainment IP, Globally

– Supports five languages including English, Japanese, and Chinese

– Commemorative event offering previously unreleased Special Artist Photocards

SEONGNAM, South Korea, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On February 25th, Kakao Games announced the global launch of its new title based on SM Entertainment’s IP, “SMiniz“.



‘SMiniz’ Key Visual

“SMiniz” is a mobile casual match 3 puzzle game featuring small character versions of SM artists, known as Miniz, where players progress through puzzles alongside their favorite character. The official release version supports five languages including Korean, English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

Following a global closed beta test conducted last December, “SMiniz” received positive feedback for its approachable puzzle gameplay, along with a variety of SM IP based content, including photocard collection elements that reflect fandom culture customizable “Photo Deco” and “My Room” spaces tailored to individual preferences artist inspired costumes that capture the concept of real world artist activities.

Kakao Games previously built anticipation through promotional activities including a roulette giveaway event featuring Photocard sets, as well as online and offline promotions linked to the SMTOWN Fukuoka concert.

After launch, players can participate in an in-game event to obtain previously unreleased Special Artist Photocards. In addition, until March 10, users who download the game and complete simple missions will receive “SMiniz” merchandise through a special offline linked event at the SM Kwangya Store.

‘SMiniz’ Official Brand Page: https://sminiz.kakaogames.com/

About Kakao Games Corp.

Kakao Games (CEO Sang-Woo Han) is the gaming subsidiary of Kakao, specializing in both publishing and development across a wide range of genres, from casual to hardcore titles on PC and mobile. Since its KOSDAQ listing in September 2020, Kakao Games has successfully developed and launched popular titles such as Odin: Valhalla Rising, Uma Musume Pretty Derby, Eversoul, Guardian Tales, and Kakao Battlegrounds, with multiple global releases on the horizon. Kakao Games remains committed to expanding its portfolio and exploring new opportunities in the evolving gaming landscape.

