Twenty Teams Set Sail for Glory at the 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

HONG KONG, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The anticipation is palpable at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club (RHKYC) as crews prepare to compete in the renowned 2026 Rolex China Sea Race. Twenty teams will start from Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour, embarking on an epic 565-nautical-mile journey across the South China Sea to Subic Bay in the Philippines. The race will push their navigation skills, physical stamina, endurance, and teamwork to the ultimate test.



The Rolex China Sea Race 2026 will kick off tomorrow.

Rolex, the event’s esteemed title sponsor since 2008, shares a longstanding partnership with RHKYC, one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious yacht clubs. This relationship forms a cornerstone of Rolex’s nearly 70-year association with yachting.

This year’s lineup features entries from all over the world, including: Team Alive–Rampage from Australia, Seawolf from the Chinese Mainland, and two teams from the Philippines — Standard Insurance Centennial V and Standard Insurance Centennial VII. Notably, this year marks the first single‑handed entry, 2 Easy.

Among the returning challengers is Happy Go, 2024’s double-title winner, having claimed both Line Honours and IRC overall. Led by owner Nie Hua, includes Olympic gold medallist and 2012 ISAF Rolex World Sailor of the Year, Lijia Xu (Lily) as helmsman. Having undergone significant maintenance and upgrades on the TP52, the team is eager to defend their titles and excel in the face of stiff competition. “Winning double in the last edition was unforgettable, but now we’re focused on giving our very best, “said Nie. Xu, racing in the event for the first time, emphasizes her tactical role on board and hopes to guide the team skillfully through challenging, light-wind conditions.

The Australian contender, Team Alive–Rampage combines two leading crews aboard the Reichel/Pugh 66, Alive. Skippered by Duncan Hine and supported by Rampage owner Noel Chan, the team seeks to repeat Alive’s 2016 feat, when they set the enduring monohull race record of 47 hours, 31 minutes and 8 seconds, which still stands today.

Filipino sailing legend Ernesto Echauz returns for his fourteenth China Sea Race, leading Standard Insurance Centennial V – the 2023 Line Honours winner and the first Philippine entry to achieve this milestone. With all crew members drawn from the Philippine national team, Echauz credits their consistent success to teamwork and has championed greater inclusion of women in key sailing roles.

Making a groundbreaking solo run, Tiger Mok will helm 2 Easy, becoming the first competitor to enter the Rolex China Sea Race single-handed. Mok, who previously raced as part of a team, described solo racing as “akin to running a start-up—every problem is yours alone.” His goal this year: simply finish the demanding race, balancing intense racing with essential rest.

In his welcome address, Commodore of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, Adrian Pang celebrated the race’s storied legacy: “We extend our sincere gratitude to Rolex for their unwavering support, which has made this event a pillar of international sailing. It is a privilege to host Asia’s first Rolex-sponsored sailing competition.” Pang also welcomed new official partner, Nautor Swan, underscoring the event’s growing prestige and Hong Kong’s commitment to hosting major sporting events.

Rolex China Sea Race 2026 Chairman Hugues de Saint Germain echoed this appreciation: “While the course remains unchanged, each edition brings fresh challenges—from fishing nets and commercial traffic to the infamous Luzon Hole. It’s a true test of endurance, strategy, and seamanship.” He also thanked the organizing committee, safety officials, club staff, and participants for their dedication.

The race will see entrants compete for two prestigious trophies: the Rolex China Sea Race Trophy, awarded to the overall IRC winner on corrected time, and the Sunday Telegraph Trophy, for the first yacht to finish in real time (Line Honours). Winners in both categories will also receive a coveted Rolex timepiece.

For more information about Rolex China Sea Race 2026, please visit www.rolexchinasearace.com.

ABOUT ROYAL HONG KONG YACHT CLUB (RHKYC)

The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club is one of the oldest and largest sports clubs in Hong Kong, with a rich, colourful history that spans over 170 years of community and competitive sailing and rowing. RHKYC provides training programmes for practitioners of all abilities and ages – both members and non-members – to nurture their development, produce elite athletes capable of competing at the highest levels, and contribute to the growth and popularity of these great pastimes. The Club also organises a full calendar of high-profile local and international race events, helping place Hong Kong firmly on the global sporting map.

ROLEX AND YACHTING

Rolex celebrates human achievement, recognizing the journey marked by milestones and emotions that culminates in defining moments – determined by a path followed, not just a trophy. Since the late 1950s, Rolex has championed perseverance and resilience in yachting across all its forms – from prestigious yacht clubs to pioneering feats of exploration, legendary offshore races, and its most successful sailors. Today, the Swiss watchmaker supports the innovative future of sailing through its Title Partnership of the Rolex SailGP Championship, the world’s leading sailing league where the best athletes compete on identical supercharged foiling F50 catamarans on some of the world’s most famous stretches of water. Furthermore, the brand is Title Sponsor of 15 major international events, from the annual Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and the biennial Rolex Fastnet Race to grand prix competition at the Rolex TP52 World Championship and spectacular gatherings at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and the Rolex Swan Cup. Rolex also partners institutions that share its enduring commitment to sailing, including the New York Yacht Club, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Royal Yacht Squadron, Royal Ocean Racing Club, Cruising Yacht Club of Australia and Royal Malta Yacht Club. Integral to this relationship are the towering figures in the sport and Rolex honours their unrelenting determination in the pursuit of excellence. From groundbreaking round-the-world yachtsman Sir Francis Chichester to modern-day sailors, Rolex celebrates the individuals who embody adaptability, teamwork and precision. The Rolex family of Testimonees includes legends Paul Cayard and Robert Scheidt, the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, Sir Ben Ainslie, and the heroes at the heart of the Rolex SailGP Championship, Hannah Mills, Tom Slingsby and Martine Grael.

ABOUT ROLEX

AN UNRIVALLED REPUTATION FOR QUALITY AND EXPERTISE

Rolex is an integrated and independent Swiss watch manufacture. Headquartered in Geneva, the brand is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products – symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. The movements of its Oyster Perpetual and Perpetual watches are certified by COSC, then tested in-house for their precision, performance and reliability. The Superlative Chronometer certification, symbolized by the green seal, confirms that each watch has successfully undergone tests conducted by Rolex in its own laboratories according to its own criteria. These are periodically validated by an independent external organization. The word ‘Perpetual’ is inscribed on every Rolex Oyster watch. But more than just a word on a dial, it is a philosophy that embodies the company’s vision and values. Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of the company, instilled a notion of perpetual excellence that would drive the company forward. This led Rolex to pioneer the development of the wristwatch and numerous major watchmaking innovations, such as the Oyster, the first waterproof wristwatch, launched in 1926, and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism, invented in 1931. In the course of its history, Rolex has registered over 600 patents. At its four sites in Switzerland, the brand designs, develops and produces the majority of its watch components. A fifth site, also in Switzerland, is under construction and is expected to open in 2029. Rolex carries out its own manufacturing operations, from casting the gold alloys to machining, crafting, assembling and finishing the movement, case, dial and bracelet. Furthermore, the brand is actively involved in supporting the arts and culture, sport, and exploration, as well as those who are devising solutions to preserve the planet.

Photos credit: ©Rolex/Andrea Francolini

Source