Lazada Celebrates Its 14th Birthday with Two Guinness World Records™ and Birthday Sale

Lazada kicked off the celebration for its 14th birthday with the Lazada Run Wellness Festival in six markets, which brought together over 5,500 participants.

On 22 March, participants broke two Guinness World Records™ with a 2,728-record count for the Largest Toast with Soft Drinks (Multiple Venues) and a 2,625-record count for Most People Unwrapping Presents Simultaneously (Multiple Venues) across Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

The festival marked the start of Lazada’s Birthday Sale, happening from 24 March (8PM) to 27 March in Singapore, f eaturing exclusive deals and vouchers

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading eCommerce platform, marked its 14th birthday by bringing communities together through the Lazada Run Wellness Festival in March, alongside the launch of its highly anticipated Lazada Birthday Sale.

Showcasing Lazada’s position as Southeast Asia’s platform of global brands, the event partnered with over 140 brands across Southeast Asia, including Shiseido, Optimum Nutrition, Garnier, Philips, Samsung, L’Occitane, Sulwhasoo, and Anessa. Lazada celebrated the occasion in Indonesia (1 March), Malaysia (14 March), and with concurrent events in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines on 22 March.

In Singapore, the Lazada Run Wellness Festival at Marina Barrage gathered over 450 runners and fitness enthusiasts for a shared experience that extended beyond the digital marketplace. The event created a vibrant space for participants to connect and celebrate together, with activities such as community-led runs and curated wellness activities.

The event also brought together a strong network of partners across Lazada’s ecosystem, including leading LazMall global brands such as ZenYum, Sonos, Philips, Soundcore, SKG, Dr. Rock, DJI, EHPLABS, Sulhwasoo, Innisfree, adidas, Joyvio, Abso, alongside prominent local run clubs such as Singapore Runners, Running Department and Urban Milers.

A Record-Breaking Celebration, Brought to Life by Communities and Brands

Adding to the excitement of the birthday celebrations, Lazada made history with two Guinness World Records™, uniting over 2,900 participants simultaneously across Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines on 22 March.

Participants across four venues came together to break world records for Largest Toast with Soft Drinks (Multiple Venues) with a 2,728-record count, and Most People Unwrapping Presents Simultaneously (Multiple Venues) with a 2,625-record count, turning the occasion into a shared celebration across markets.

The festival was brought to life with the participation of Lazada’s brand partners, who engaged participants with different experience zones set up around the festival grounds.

“Lazada’s 14th birthday is not just a celebration of our journey, but of the communities that have grown with us across the region,” said Marcus Chew, Chief Marketing Officer, Lazada Group. “It was remarkable to see how everyone rallied together to make this milestone such an exciting moment. Through initiatives like the Lazada Run Wellness Festival, we would like to continue creating more opportunities to engage our users beyond transactions, bringing together global brands, partners and communities in meaningful and memorable ways.”

Celebrating 14 Years with Rewards for Shoppers

In tandem with the celebrations, Lazada Singapore will be kicking off its Birthday Sale from 24 March (8PM) to 27 March, offering shoppers a host of exclusive deals and rewards.

The campaign brings together top global brands and exciting promotions as part of Lazada’s annual birthday celebration. Customers can enjoy up to 90% off LazFlash Deals, an additional 15% off store vouchers, as well as exclusive vouchers worth $20 off with a minimum spend of $60 from https://lzd.co/bdaysalevouchersSG

As Lazada’s anniversary celebrations continue with its Birthday Sale, the platform continues to evolve beyond a transactional marketplace, strengthening its role as a platform that connects buyers and sellers while fostering meaningful communities through shared experiences, both online and offline.

For more information on the Lazada Birthday Sale, visit the app and follow Lazada on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and deals.

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia’s pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 14 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

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