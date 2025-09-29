Lumonus Announces Transformative Multi-Year Licensing Agreement with Smarter Radiation Oncology® to bring evidenced-based directives to U.S. cancer centers

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lumonus, a healthcare technology company transforming cancer care with its AI-powered platform, today announced a multi-year agreement with Smarter Radiation Oncology® (SRO), a company incubated by Northwell Health. Together, the organizations will advance the delivery of high-quality, standardized radiation therapy by combining Lumonus AI with SRO’s evidence-based treatment protocols.

Developed at Northwell Health, the largest health system in New York State, SRO’s model for radiation therapy has systematized nearly 90% of treatments across its cancer centers. The approach sets clear prescribing standards, reduces variability, minimizes clinician workload, and improves safety and efficiency. Published studies confirm that SRO’s directives enhance care quality and consistency in radiation oncology. To extend these benefits more broadly, SRO was launched to make its protocols available to cancer centers worldwide.

Lumonus’ AI Physician platform simplifies oncology workflows by automating administrative tasks such as clinical preparation and documentation. By embedding SRO directives into the platform, clinicians will be able to access validated, real-world prescribing standards directly at the point of care. This integration supports faster, safer, and more consistent treatment decisions for patients.

“Smarter Radiation Oncology reflects years of work to improve quality and consistency in radiation therapy across our network,” said Louis Potters, MD, Chair of Radiation Medicine at Northwell Health. “Through this licensing agreement with Lumonus, we can now make these standards available more broadly to the global oncology community.”

Keith Hansen, CEO of Lumonus, added: “Working with SRO allows us to incorporate their proven directives into the Lumonus AI Physician platform, giving cancer centers access to evidence-based prescribing standards. Together, we are helping physicians deliver safer, more efficient care while keeping pace with the latest clinical evidence.”

About Lumonus

Lumonus drives innovation in cancer care with Lumonus AI, its digital oncology platform powered by AI-native clinical infrastructure. Built in partnership with leading cancer centers, the Lumonus AI platform automates and orchestrates critical oncology workflows to improve quality, accelerate delivery, and reduce administrative burden. Lumonus operates across the United States, Australia, and Europe.

About Smarter Radiation Oncology

SRO Health has served for the past 15 years as Northwell Health’s evidence-based model for radiation therapy delivery across all its cancer centers. This comprehensive catalogue of directives guides nearly 90% of radiation oncology treatments, establishing clear standards and operational efficiencies that improve treatment planning while decreasing error risk. The impact of SRO Health extends beyond protocols. Published studies demonstrate that these directives reduce treatment variability, enhance safety culture, and improve overall quality and efficiency in radiation oncology. By creating consistent frameworks while remaining adaptable to evolving clinical evidence, SRO Health ensures that every patient across the Northwell network receives the same high-quality radiation therapy regardless of location. This proven approach transforms complex radiation oncology practices into standardized, evidence-based care delivery that benefit both patients and providers through improved outcomes and streamlined workflows.

About Northwell Health

Northwell is the largest not-for-profit health system in the Northeast, serving residents of New York and Connecticut with 28 hospitals, more than 1,000 outpatient facilities, 22,000 nurses and over 20,000 physicians. Northwell cares for more than three million people annually in the New York metro area, including Long Island, the Hudson Valley, western Connecticut and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Northwell is New York State’s largest private employer with over 104,000 employees – including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners and Nuvance Health Medical Practices – who are working to change health care for the better. Northwell is making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. Northwell is training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

