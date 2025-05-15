“Made-in-Shanghai” will Land in Osaka Showcasing Shanghai’s Fashion Ecosystem in May

OSAKA, Japan, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Chinese solar term “Grain Buds” kicks in, a summer fashion harvest is about to begin! “Made in Shanghai”, Shanghai’s major fashion exhibition & trade event will land in Umeda, Osaka’s liveliest area from May 21st to 25th, featuring more than a thousand exhibits and products from 90 brands, covering nearly every aspect of tech-savvy lifestyle and high-street fashion —all of them carry Shanghai’s DNAs in one way or another. They will be showcased in pop-up stores, international industry forums and creative workshops. They will not only grab consumers’ attention, but also highlight Shanghai’s fashion and creative ecosystem to business visitors, showcasing Shanghai’s competency from fashion R&D to design, from manufacturing to advertising. Hence, this event is hailed as an “overseas debut of Shanghai’s fashion and beauty parks and communities”. You will expect to explore this amazing ecosystem, along with investment and partnering opportunities with China.

While this is the sixth edition of “Made-in-Shanghai”, the Osaka edition serves as its first overseas leg. The official hosts of the event are, as always, Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce and Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation, while its official organizers include Commission of Commerce in Shanghai’s Changning District, Shanghai Design Week, Shanghai Fashion Designers’ Association and the Paper. “Made-in-Shanghai” is pushed by the public and private sectors to take Shanghai’s fashion ecosystem to the international stage while attracting international brands stationed in Osaka to invest in China and Shanghai.

During the event, two “Shanghai-Osaka Forums”, hosted by WWD, Shanghai Design Week and Dezeen, will be held on May 21st, the opening day of “Made-in Shanghai”. Focusing on sustainable design and future consumption, the two high-profile forums will convene the leading voices from the global fashion, architecture and design communities. Joining the panels are famous Japanese architects Keiji ASHIZAWA and Shuhei AOYAMA, Herbeast Founder HE Yi, YANG Lingshuang, senior partner of Confis, a Japanese e-commerce brand, to name a few. Moreover, Shanghai Fashion Designers’ Association will present “WINDow of EAST” pop-up stores featuring works from six young designers in Hankyu Department Store, further connecting designers, brands and business communities between Shanghai and Osaka.

As the “Grain Buds” season descends, why not pay a visit to Umeda to experience this “Made-in-Shanghai” harvest!

