Major cruise line hikes its popular package prices in move that could hit vacation budgets

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Princess Cruises is increasing prices on some of its most popular add-on packages by $5 per person per day starting Oct. 13 and adjusting the cruise line’s Wi-Fi plans.

And some cruise fans say they may rethink their vacation plans as a result.

Princess Cruises‘ Plus and Premier packages include drink packages, Wi-Fi, crew appreciation, casual dining and room service.

The higher package rates apply to all sailings that depart on or after Oct. 13.

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The Princess Plus package is due to increase to $70 per day, and the Princess Premier package will increase to $105 per day, the company shared with Fox News Digital.

Package prices will increase to $75 and $110 on the Sun Princess and Star Princess.

“We periodically review package pricing to account for changes in our operating environment while continuing to offer guests strong value and a convenient way to bundle popular amenities,” a spokesperson for Princess Cruises told Fox News Digital.

“We believe both packages offer strong value, providing guests with a convenient way to bundle popular amenities.

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“Additionally, crew appreciation included in these packages continues to go directly to the hardworking crew members who deliver the exceptional service our guests know and value,” the cruise line, based in Santa Clarita, California, added.

Princess Cruises’ bundled packages outline distinct tiers of shipboard perks.

Under the Princess Plus package, guests receive up to 15 alcoholic beverages per day (capped at $15 each), four casual meals, complimentary room service, prepaid gratuities and Wi-Fi coverage for one device per traveler.

“We believe both packages offer strong value, providing guests with a convenient way to bundle popular amenities.”

The top-tier Premier package expands those perks to unlimited drinks valued at up to $20 each, paired with unrestricted casual and specialty dining.

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In addition to included room service and gratuities, Premier guests receive four-device Wi-Fi access and up to $300 per person in shore excursion credits.

The cruise line is also restructuring its standalone internet offerings by retiring its four-device Wi-Fi tier, the company said.

In its place, Princess has introduced a two-device option priced at $39.99 per day.

Purchasing single-device internet access once onboard now costs more as well. Rates have risen to $39.99 per day for a single 24-hour purchase, or $33.99 per day when booked for the entire sailing.

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People took to social media to weigh in on the new pricing structure.

“They’re just making my decision to sail standard and pay à la carte even easier,” one Reddit user said.

In response, another commenter said, “With inflation, high fuel and food costs, I suspect gratuities, cocktails, specialty dining and coffee, etc. will all go up al la carte, as well.”

Another person wrote, “Just bought the 4-device internet package for our two upcoming cruises. Just another reason [that] after these cruises we are going to explore other lines.”

“It’s probably no longer worth it for me.”

Some people said the higher price could make Princess Plus less worthwhile to them, especially for those who don’t use all the benefits.

“I think this price increase is what will push me away. … It’s probably no longer worth it for me,” one traveler said.

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Princess Cruises also recently announced it’s introducing stricter booking policies, including higher deposits and earlier final payment deadlines.

Among the biggest changes is an update to the timeline for final payments, the cruise line confirmed in a previous statement to Fox News Digital.

“Beginning with new bookings for sailings departing in 2027 and beyond, we are implementing a 120-day final payment and a modified cancellation fee schedule,” the company said in August.

“These changes bring greater consistency to the booking process and reflect broader industry practices, while also helping ensure that guests have fair access to the staterooms and sailings they want to experience.”

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Princess Cruises operates 17 ships divided into four classes, ranging from mid-sized vessels for destination-focused routes to larger, amenity-focused ships.

The premium line’s newest additions are its Sphere Class vessels, Sun Princess and Star Princess.

Kelly McGreal of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

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