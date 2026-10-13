Osara Health and Medibank partner to bring one-on-one cancer coaching to members

From 14 October, eligible Medibank members living with cancer can access Osara Health’s Cancer Coach program for personalised support with the physical and emotional challenges of diagnosis and treatment.

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Osara Health has partnered with Medibank, one of Australia’s largest private health insurers, to offer its evidence-based Cancer Coach program to Medibank members with cancer. The partnership makes the program available to more than 4 million Medibank customers, subject to eligibility.



Osara Health and Medibank partner to provide eligible members living with cancer access to personalised, one-on-one cancer coaching and support.

Around 170,000 cases of cancer are diagnosed in Australia each year.1 Alongside their treatment, many are managing fatigue, poor sleep, reduced fitness and the emotional impact of a diagnosis, while also keeping up with work and family life.

Through the program, each participant works one-on-one with a dedicated health coach. Osara Health’s coaches are exercise physiologists trained in health coaching. They help participants set personal health goals and give practical guidance on fatigue, sleep, physical activity, nutrition and emotional wellbeing. Participants also receive personalised education and access to the Osara Health app.

The program is delivered remotely over 6 to 12 weeks, so members can take part from home, including in regional and remote areas. It complements the care provided by each person’s treating team, and participants keep access to the app and educational resources after their coaching ends.

“As a Radiation Oncologist, I saw how much of the cancer experience happens between appointments,” said Dr Raghav Murali-Ganesh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Osara Health. “Patients would leave the clinic and deal with exhaustion, worry and questions about work and family largely on their own. Our coaches help people manage those everyday challenges, and our partnership with Medibank means many more Australians with cancer can now get that support.”

“When someone receives a cancer diagnosis, they need compassionate, responsive support. An important question is what happens beyond their hospital visits. Through our partnership with Osara Health, we can help members navigate that experience with dedicated cancer coaching alongside their medical care,” said Dr Paul Eleftheriou, Chief Medical Officer, Medibank and AHM.

The Cancer Coach program is supported by peer-reviewed research. A study published in JMIR Cancer in 2026 found that people who took part reported, on average, clinically meaningful improvements in both their physical and mental health.2

Eligible Medibank members can join the program from 14 October 2026, subject to eligibility.

About Osara Health

Osara Health provides evidence-based cancer support through one-on-one health coaching, personalised education and digital tools. Founded by oncologists in 2016, Osara Health helps people affected by cancer understand their diagnosis and look after their health and wellbeing during and after treatment. It partners with insurers and employers in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States, and its programs are backed by more than 10 peer-reviewed studies. For more information, visit osarahealth.com.

About Medibank

Medibank is a health company providing private health insurance and health services to millions of people across Australia through Medibank, ahm and Amplar Health. It is focused on helping people live better, healthier lives by giving everyone greater choice, better access and more value from the health system. Medibank works with health professionals, hospitals and governments to develop new approaches to care, expand health prevention programs and personalise health products and services.

MEDIA CONTACT

Paul Oganyan

Senior Marketing Manager, Osara Health

marketing@osarahealth.com

INTERVIEWS

Dr Raghav Murali-Ganesh, Radiation Oncologist and Chief Executive Officer of Osara Health, is available for interview.

References

1. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Cancer data in Australia: overview of cancer in Australia, 2025.

2. Lewis J, Wang S, Jue TR, Atkins T, Irwin SA, Nanda P, Sangar D, Mackenzie L, Murali-Ganesh R. Evaluating a telehealth coaching and mobile-based digital engagement intervention for people with cancer using the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System Global Health: pilot questionnaire study. JMIR Cancer. 2026;12:e72647. https://doi.org/10.2196/72647

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