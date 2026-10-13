Matildas rising star Leticia McKenna score just 80 seconds into bounceback 7-1 win over Haiti

Midfielder Leticia McKenna has bagged a brace to bolster her case for a first FIFA Women’s World Cup call-up as the Matildas overcame Haiti 7-1.

Fresh off a humbling 4-2 defeat to powerhouses Germany and without Arsenal star Steph Catley (managed), Australia got their World Cup preparations back on track in Chambly, France on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

McKenna was the spark, as she produced two classy first-half strikes before an own goal by Haiti defender Kethna Louis, and goals to Caitlin Foord, Daniela Galic, Clare Wheeler and Holly McNamara completed the victory.

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Coach Joe Montemurro flagged in his pre-match press conference that he planned to switch things up as he looks to get a clearer picture of his side before next year’s global showpiece event in Brazil.

McKenna, who was one of four changes, added to her resume as she’s now secured three goals in four national team caps.

Meanwhile, questions loomed over captain and star striker Sam Kerr’s fitness after she complained of ankle soreness following the German clash, but she was also influential, playing a big role in two of the goals.

The rousing victory helped the Matildas firmly keep their No.15 world ranking, which currently puts them in pot two out of four for the World Cup draw, meaning a mathematically better chance for a more favourable draw.

It wasn’t a smooth-sailing victory for Montemurro’s players though, as their first-half defence looked timid when their Caribbean opponents employed their counterattack, but they utterly dominated the second half as Haiti’s wheels fell off.

It took just 80 seconds for the Matildas to draw first blood when Wheeler cut the ball back to McKenna, who produced a sublime one-touch strike into the roof of the net.

But moments later, Haitian midfield star Melchie Dumornay tucked the ball into the bottom right corner to equalise.

On the stroke of half-time, McKenna re-established the Matildas lead when she pounced on a loose ball in the box and buried it in the bottom left corner.

In the 53rd minute, Foord poked the ball to Kerr, who steered it goalwards and found the foot of Louis.

The sparkling Foord-Kerr combination wreaked havoc again when the Arsenal star scored before substitute Galic found her first international goal in the 73rd minute.

Wheeler added her name to the scoresheet when her cross bound for Foord snuck into the bottom left corner before McNamara iced the game.

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